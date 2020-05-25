Dive Into Docker course no longer available

Hi Learnable181, unfortunately we didn’t have adequate volume of usage for the courses, so Nick requested we remove them (they won’t be returning to the SitePoint Premium library, sorry). If you’d like to continue Nick’s courses, you can purchase them directly via his website, or alternatively, if you’re happy to learn docker by another means we have since released a few books on Docker, available here: https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/search?q=docker

Apologies for the inconvenience and disruption to your learning. If you have further questions or need help, please contact our support team at support@sitepoint.com