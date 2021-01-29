DIV Wrappers

Took a stab at it now, and looks better. But still my 2nd image is missing stuff. I renamed the CSS classes for it too, even
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em sans-serif;
}
#image-container {
position: relative;
width: 75%;
padding-top: 21.4%;
margin: 2em auto;
border: 1px solid #000;
background-image: url( https://picsum.photos/id/905/855/244.jpg );
background-size: 100% auto;
}
#image-container div{
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient( 132deg, transparent 32.5%, transparent 60%, rgba(255, 255, 255,0.7) 70%, transparent 87% );
border: 1px solid rgba( 255, 255, 255, 0.1 );
}
#image-container div:nth-child(2) {
background-image: none;
border: 0;
box-shadow: inset 0 0 0.5vw 0.75vw rgba( 0, 0, 64, 0.3 );
}
@media ( max-width: 40em ) {
#image-container {
width: 94%;
padding-top: 26.83%;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="image-container">
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
p.s.
I think that now is the time to start using
em instead of px units.
coothead
@coothead thanks for you help as always. Yes I agree. I have been starting to. I think it should be in the code there somewhere . I remember using it a bit.
Am I getting close btw? I have tried doing what Paul suggested, which was grouping.
Seeing what you’re doing in the code. Are the empty DIV’s for other images? I assume so
Unfortunately, at this precise moment in time,
I’m afraid that I would have to say not yet.
Not to worry though, we learn by our mistakes.
coothead
Yeah we sure do learn through mistakes. I used to be afraid of em, but now am trying to face em and seeing if I can manage
Then your assumption is wrong. They are the equivalent
of these two divs in your code…
<div class="shadow"></div>
<div class="blurred"></div>
…but with their order reversed,
coothead
Lol awe ok. So what do I do with em?
Are you, tongue-in-cheek, asking what to do
with them, or how to use em instead of px?
If you want to do this blurry stuff for multiple
images then go here…
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/wvovjdZ
Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/wvovjdZ
coothead
Lol no. I use em (short for the word them) . I do want to use em instead of px, sure. Definitely will try doing that more.
No not the blurry. I want to add a 2nd image in your image example, but below that. Your mountain image.
Just seen your codepen examples. It is what I want, thanks
Thank heavens, my cup runneth over.
coothead
. Speaking of which, I just got a hot cuppa lol
I’m working on getting different color box shadows on the images, rather than all of them having the same color shadow.
Can’t take a full screenshot of all three images. Wanted to share an update of some additions and changes I have made.
Hi there ladans37,
one of your images is spilling out of it’s container.
I have reworked it a little and also added separate
inset box-shadows…
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/oNYNyPr
Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/oNYNyPr
coothead
@coothead hi . Aw which one spilled out? Looked fine here, but thank you.
The second one down, but as you’ve changed the code in
your codepen, I now have no way of proving this assertion.
coothead
I’m sorry. I mean, it looked fine here, no problems
Well, you did change it to my fully tested code.
coothead