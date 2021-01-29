DIV Wrappers

I’m not liking this
Text won’t come up top, despite that I have a
z-index: 9999;
.workwrap {
display: table;
font-family: Open Sans, Arial, Verdana, Segoe UI;
font-style: italic;
font-size: 16px;
color: #ffa87d;
position: relative;
padding: 10px 0 10px 100px;
}
.work p {
background:green;
color: #ffcd36;
font-family: Fertigo Pro, Overpass, Verdana, Segoe UI;
font-size: 20px;
text-shadow:0px 1px 1px black;
position:relative;
}
.work p:hover {
color: white;
transition: transform 0.5s;
/* Animation */
transition: all 0.5s ease-in-out;
}
.work blockquote {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
.work {
position: relative;
margin: 0;
left:165px;
top:-254px;
z-index:9999;
}
.work b {
z-index: 1;
position: absolute;
color: #000;
font-family: Laila, Arial, Verdana, Overpass;
font-size: 68px;
font-style: italic;
opacity: 0.6;
filter: drop-shadow(1px 2px 2px #555);
}
b.ldquo {
color:#000;
left: -20px;
top: -15px;
}