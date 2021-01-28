DIV Wrappers

Thanks, this looks awesome. How to resize image without resizing the rest?
You’d need to adjust the image size and the blur size in my example.
.wrap3 .blur:after,
.wrap3 .photo {
width:150px;
height:150px;
}
See the third example here.
I added a couple of other fixes so this is the latest version now.
Cool, thanks.
I don’t see a third. Tried adding that CSS, didn’t work out. I saw where you already had blur:after. That worked when I changed the size, but not the rest that I tried adding.
Sorry wrong link
The third example on this one.
Too many tabs open:)
Lol been there done that ;). Thanks, it looks beautiful. I wish I was perfect in everything I do… I mess up all the time
Speaking of wrappers, I ran into @coothead on CodePen, and one of his Pens. A gorgeous view of the mountains. Can’t find the perfect inset shadow to it though. Here’s one that I thought was best fitting, but I’m sure it can be even better
Hi there ladans37,
experiment with this example…
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/ZEBzgqK
Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/ZEBzgqK
coothead
@coothead thanks . Is there something different with this one? Just wondering
It’s different to my original pen in so far as
that example had no box-shadow.
If you are referring the image that you posted
then I would need to see your code.
coothead
Lol awe ok. Sure thing :
<div id="image-container">
<img src="https://picsum.photos/id/905/855/244.jpg" width="855" height="244" alt="mountain tops">
</div>
<div class="shadow"></div>
#image-container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
flex-direction: column;
max-width: 62.5em;
padding: 2em;
margin: auto;
border: 1px solid #999;
box-sizing: border-box;
background-color: #e9edf0;
}
#image-container img {
display: block;
width: 100%;
max-width: 53.5em;
height: auto;
border: 1px solid #008;
}
.shadow {
position: absolute;
width: 858px;
height: 248px;
box-shadow: inset 0px 8px 5px #3b608f, inset 0px -8px 5px #3b608f;
border-radius: none;
top: 40px;
left: 92px;
}
@PaulOB your third example still resizes everything together. I just want to resize the photo itself
Yes, my code is very different to yours.
There two main differences…
- Mine is rather simpler.
- It uses a background-image rather than an img element
coothead
@coothead cool. Yeah I prefer using
background-image:url () myself. Tho sometimes it has its own challenges
It’s a shame that you don’t have a similar preference
for SVG over CSS when it comes to coding bubbles.
coothead
Lol awe. I guess everyone’s different. It’s just that svg’s coding looks too complex imho, but I don’t know
Yes that’s how it was designed. It makes no sense any other way as the image will not overlap the edges of the container if the image is smaller. I assumed that’s what you wanted as you showed the image overlapping in your demos and that you wanted things to resize together without too much changing.
As I keep saying context is important and if you don’t define the parameters you require beforehand then you can’t expect the result you need
If you want the background under the image to always be the same height then you would give it a fixed height (along with the blur) but that means the image would not overlap.
I’ve quickly added a fixed height to the 4th example and you can see the extra changes and over-rides at the bottom of the CSS which gives you an idea of what has changed from the main styles.
In the end you can change it how you want but you must be logical.
Well, you seem to have been struggling with a
CSS solution for over 160 posts…
- speech bubble on hovering an image - 90 posts
- div wrappers - 75 posts
The SVG that I post does not require any special software
such as Illustrator or Inkscape but just a text editor.
coothead
I understand
I’m not liking this
Text won’t come up top, despite that I have a
z-index: 9999;
.workwrap {
display: table;
font-family: Open Sans, Arial, Verdana, Segoe UI;
font-style: italic;
font-size: 16px;
color: #ffa87d;
position: relative;
padding: 10px 0 10px 100px;
}
.work p {
background:green;
color: #ffcd36;
font-family: Fertigo Pro, Overpass, Verdana, Segoe UI;
font-size: 20px;
text-shadow:0px 1px 1px black;
position:relative;
}
.work p:hover {
color: white;
transition: transform 0.5s;
/* Animation */
transition: all 0.5s ease-in-out;
}
.work blockquote {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
.work {
position: relative;
margin: 0;
left:165px;
top:-254px;
z-index:9999;
}
.work b {
z-index: 1;
position: absolute;
color: #000;
font-family: Laila, Arial, Verdana, Overpass;
font-size: 68px;
font-style: italic;
opacity: 0.6;
filter: drop-shadow(1px 2px 2px #555);
}
b.ldquo {
color:#000;
left: -20px;
top: -15px;
}