DIV Wrappers

I asked you about that and assumed you had done away with the hover effect.
You can refer to my older codepen demo for the hover effect method.
Also as you didn’t answer my question about the bubble display I have coded it as though it is always visible and therefore takes up space in the flow rather than overlapping.
@PaulOB first, thanks for all the heads up. To answer your question, I still do want to have the bubble appear on hover.
Actually I see you have started changing things already which means I’m not sure what you want the final result to look like? Do you have a drawing of the final result or something roughly like you want it to appear?
Final result : I just want everything lined up correctly, and have the bubble appear only on hover.
Many thanks for your guidance. Like I said, I’m still learning, and along with that always comes a ton of frustrations
Thanks, this looks awesome. How to resize image without resizing the rest?
You’d need to adjust the image size and the blur size in my example.
.wrap3 .blur:after,
.wrap3 .photo {
width:150px;
height:150px;
}
See the third example here.
I added a couple of other fixes so this is the latest version now.
Cool, thanks.
I don’t see a third. Tried adding that CSS, didn’t work out. I saw where you already had blur:after. That worked when I changed the size, but not the rest that I tried adding.
Sorry wrong link
The third example on this one.
Too many tabs open:)
Lol been there done that ;). Thanks, it looks beautiful. I wish I was perfect in everything I do… I mess up all the time
Speaking of wrappers, I ran into @coothead on CodePen, and one of his Pens. A gorgeous view of the mountains. Can’t find the perfect inset shadow to it though. Here’s one that I thought was best fitting, but I’m sure it can be even better
Hi there ladans37,
experiment with this example…
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/ZEBzgqK
Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/ZEBzgqK
coothead
@coothead thanks . Is there something different with this one? Just wondering
It’s different to my original pen in so far as
that example had no box-shadow.
If you are referring the image that you posted
then I would need to see your code.
coothead
Lol awe ok. Sure thing :
<div id="image-container">
<img src="https://picsum.photos/id/905/855/244.jpg" width="855" height="244" alt="mountain tops">
</div>
<div class="shadow"></div>
#image-container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
flex-direction: column;
max-width: 62.5em;
padding: 2em;
margin: auto;
border: 1px solid #999;
box-sizing: border-box;
background-color: #e9edf0;
}
#image-container img {
display: block;
width: 100%;
max-width: 53.5em;
height: auto;
border: 1px solid #008;
}
.shadow {
position: absolute;
width: 858px;
height: 248px;
box-shadow: inset 0px 8px 5px #3b608f, inset 0px -8px 5px #3b608f;
border-radius: none;
top: 40px;
left: 92px;
}
@PaulOB your third example still resizes everything together. I just want to resize the photo itself
Yes, my code is very different to yours.
There two main differences…
coothead
@coothead cool. Yeah I prefer using
background-image:url () myself. Tho sometimes it has its own challenges
It’s a shame that you don’t have a similar preference
for SVG over CSS when it comes to coding bubbles.
coothead
Lol awe. I guess everyone’s different. It’s just that svg’s coding looks too complex imho, but I don’t know
Yes that’s how it was designed. It makes no sense any other way as the image will not overlap the edges of the container if the image is smaller. I assumed that’s what you wanted as you showed the image overlapping in your demos and that you wanted things to resize together without too much changing.
As I keep saying context is important and if you don’t define the parameters you require beforehand then you can’t expect the result you need
I’ve quickly added a fixed height to the 4th example and you can see the extra changes and over-rides at the bottom of the CSS which gives you an idea of what has changed from the main styles.
In the end you can change it how you want but you must be logical.
If you want the background under the image to always be the same height then you would give it a fixed height but that means the image would not overlap.