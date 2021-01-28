DIV Wrappers

ladans37: ladans37: it’s now looking like this :

There is quite a lot wrong with that code so forgive me if this sounds a bit like a lesson :).

Actually I think I need a goods nights sleep before I tackle this but I’ll give you a few quick clues though.

Stop using magic numbers and use your html logically and semantically. Don’t absolutely position your text using a magic number that avoids other stuff you have magic numbered into position.

Use the flow of the document and code elements in logical order. Don’t add empty divs for backgrounds when you have plenty of wrappers there to use already. Don’t keep sliding things on top of other things when they could just be inside to start with with little need for any adjustment.

If this is just a one-off practice then yes you may get away with it but if you want to learn how to do it properly then you need to slow down a little and understand some of the basic concepts we have been explaining.

There’s nothing wrong with experimenting in order to understand how things work but when you create a web page you want it work with minimum effort and have html and css that can easily adapt should things change in the future. A rigid design is always going to break in a responsive environment.

I’ll be back tomorrow with some suggestions on how to arrange the html and css (unless someone else wants to jump in tonight).