DIV Wrappers

Sorry, I’ve lost track now What are you trying to achieve now?
Note you now have width:100px and min-width:135px in the same rule. What do you think the width will be?
@PaulOB I have fixed it, see update above yours
You don’t have a scalable element so the min-width is superfluous. You only need the min-width if the width is fluid as in that example of mine (5th bubble).
We were working on how I could resize both the bubble and that green wrapper together at the same time, remember?
Yes and that answer was in that example of mine (5th bubble) which is fluid to show that it can be any width you like by just changing the one property.
I understand, but it was a lil confusing as to how to make mine like that
Been working with margins. I’m still not happy
The image will not budge further up when I change the numbers. Doing this without using position, top and left is really challenging. Trying to get the hang of it, but I feel like I’m failing
Have you checked your “margin_top” and “top” values?
Here’s what immediately jumped out at me:
.quoteandpic {
margin-top: 445px;
…
}
.quote {
top: 405px;
…
}
If both numbers were smaller, your content wouldn’t be quite so far down the page. You might want to check “margin-top” on your other divs as well…
@BestWeb hi! I can try to make out smaller numbers and see how it does.
@BestWeb it’s now looking like this :
Hmmm… maybe move the “quote” div up a bit? Reduce the “top” to 0? Possibly a negative number?
Depending, of course, on whether you want the text below the image of the girl (where it is now) or right next to her (where you had it before). The “top” value is key…
There is quite a lot wrong with that code so forgive me if this sounds a bit like a lesson :).
Actually I think I need a goods nights sleep before I tackle this but I’ll give you a few quick clues though.
Stop using magic numbers and use your html logically and semantically. Don’t absolutely position your text using a magic number that avoids other stuff you have magic numbered into position.
Use the flow of the document and code elements in logical order. Don’t add empty divs for backgrounds when you have plenty of wrappers there to use already. Don’t keep sliding things on top of other things when they could just be inside to start with with little need for any adjustment.
If this is just a one-off practice then yes you may get away with it but if you want to learn how to do it properly then you need to slow down a little and understand some of the basic concepts we have been explaining.
There’s nothing wrong with experimenting in order to understand how things work but when you create a web page you want it work with minimum effort and have html and css that can easily adapt should things change in the future. A rigid design is always going to break in a responsive environment.
I’ll be back tomorrow with some suggestions on how to arrange the html and css (unless someone else wants to jump in tonight).
@PaulOB thanks. I think it’s best if we walk through this together. I’ve no idea what I’m doing. I’d appreciate some help, and the CSS/HTML arrangement suggestions. Think I can’t go this alone
Ok, I’ll have another look at the code and come back with some specific pointers in a little while.
Actually I see you have started changing things already which means I’m not sure what you want the final result to look like? Do you have a drawing of the final result or something roughly like you want it to appear?
Also in the demos you are showing the speech bubble as taking space in the flow of the document where previously you were hiding and showing on hover and allowing it to overlap other elements when visible. If you are displaying the bubble by default then you won;t want it to hide other content so that means it can be coded differently.
Remember when I said "it’s all about context’ then this is one of those occasions where you need to know beforehand how the element is supposed to behave in its intended environment.
Good morning. Yeah I have started changing things, but I’ll leave it to you, cause am afraid if I go further I’d get lost very easily.
@PaulOB I just went through it again, and made changes :
<div class="quote">”</div><div class="quote2">Let's focus on the<br>things we can do.”<p class="author">Holly B. Tucker</p><p class="occupation">Blogger</p><p class="work"><a class="work" href="https://www.hollyshorrorland.com/">Holly's Horrorland</a></p></div>
<div class="quoteandpic"></div>
<div class="myDIV">
<div class="blurred"></div>
</div>
<div class="radialboxshadow"></div>
<div class="speech">
<p>Hey!</p>
</div>
<a href="https://imgbb.com/"><img class="photo" src="https://i.ibb.co/q0C4D4M/58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n.jpg" alt="58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n" border="0"></a>
body {
background:gray;
}
.quoteandpic {
margin-top:235px;
margin-left:10px;
z-index:-1;
width:365px;
height:200px;
background:rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);
border-top:0px ridge #ccc;
border-bottom:0px ridge #ccc;
box-shadow: inset 0px 15px 8px -10px #1a0430, inset 0px -12px 8px -10px #1a0430;
}
.blurred {
margin-top:-200px;
margin-left:10px;
z-index:2;
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(132deg, transparent 12%, transparent 60%, rgba(153, 153, 153,.2) 70%, transparent 82%);
border: 0px solid rgba(255,255,255,1);
box-shadow: 0 20px 50px -10px rgba(0,0,0,.5);
box-shadow: inset 1px 1px 0px rgba(155,155,155,0.3),
inset 0px 0px 10px rgba(155,155,155,0.2),
0px 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,0.3),
-5px 5px 15px rgba(0,0,0,0.3);
height:200px;
width:365px;
}
.speech {
margin-left:100px;
margin-top:-365px;
width: 65px;
min-width:135px;
height: auto;
line-height:100px;
text-align: center;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid #000;
border-radius: 130px;
-webkit-box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #888;
-moz-box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #888;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #222;
opacity:0;
z-index:4;
transition: transform 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition:all 0.4s ease-in-out;
font-size:21px;
font-family:Arial, Open Sans, Segoe UI;
filter:drop-shadow(2px 2px 4px #222);
text-shadow:2px 1px 2px #009dff;
}
.speech:before,
.speech:after,
.speech p:after {
content: "";
bottom: -25px;
right: 70px;
position: absolute;
display: block;
width: 38px;
height: 26px;
border-radius:0 0 18px 38px;
box-shadow: 14px 14px 0px 11px #fff;
transform: rotate(-90deg);
z-index: -1;
}
/* Can use this first CSS to make speech bubble tail 3D */
.speech:before {
box-shadow: 14px 14px 0px 14px #000;
z-index: -1;
right: 73px;
}
.speech:after {
box-shadow: 14px 14px 0px 14px #000;
z-index: -1;
}
.speech p {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
color: blue;
font-size:25px;
font-family:Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana, Georgia;
z-index: 3;
margin: 0;
position: relative;
min-height: 60px;
padding: 10px;
background:white;
border-radius:130px;
}
.myDIV:hover+.speech {
opacity:1;
color: black;
}
.occupation {
color:#aaa;
z-index:1;
position:absolute;
top:95px;
left:14px;
font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Verdana, Segoe UI;
font-size:16px;
font-style:italic !important;
font-weight:none;
}
.work a{
z-index:1;
font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Verdana, Segoe UI;
font-style:italic !important;
position:absolute;
top:60px;
left:6.5px;
font-size:16px;
width:150px;
color:#ffa87d;
text-decoration:none;
transition: transform .5s; /* Animation */
transition:all .5s ease-in-out;
}
.work a:hover {
z-index:1;
font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Verdana, Segoe UI;
font-style:italic !important;
position:absolute;
top:60px;
left:6.5px;
font-size:16px;
width:150px;
color:white;
transition: transform .5s; /* Animation */
transition:all .5s ease-in-out;
text-shadow:0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black, 6px 0px 12px #7a2312, -6px 0px 12px #7a2312;
}
.quote {
position:absolute;
top:185px;
left:34px;
z-index:1;
width:200px;
height:100px;
color:#000;
font-family:Laila, Arial, Verdana, Overpass;
font-size:68px;
text-shadow:none;
background:none;
font-style:italic;
-ms-transform: rotate(180deg); /* IE 9 */
-webkit-transform: rotate(180deg); /* Safari 3-8 */
transform: rotate(180deg);
opacity:.6;
filter: drop-shadow(1px 2px 2px #aaa);
}
.quote2 {
position:absolute;
top:250px;
left:205px;
z-index:1;
width:200px;
height:100px;
color:#ffcd36;
font-family:Fertigo Pro, Overpass, Verdana, Segoe UI;
font-size:20px;
font-style:italic;
text-shadow:none;
background:none;
}
.author {
position:absolute;
top:75px;
left:15px;
z-index:1;
width:150px;
height:100px;
color:#aaa;
font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Segoe UI;
font-size:16px;
font-weight:bold;
text-shadow:none;
font-style:normal !important;
}
.photo {
margin-top:65px;
margin-left:28px;
width:fit-content;
height:155px;
box-shadow:none;
border-radius:50%;
border:none;
}
.radialboxshadow {
margin-top:-190px;
margin-left:20px;
z-index:0;
width:175px;
height:185px;
box-shadow: inset 0px 0px 15px 18px rgba(0,0,0,1), inset 0px 0px 15px 18px transparent;
border-radius:100px;
opacity:1;
-webkit-filter: blur(3px);
-moz-filter: blur(3px);
-ms-filter: blur(3px);
-o-filter: blur(3px);
filter: blur(3px);
}
Please let me know if all is good, or still needs work. Thanks. I’m still learning
Just realized my speech bubble hover is not working now. Hmm…
You didn’t answer my questions above so this may be very wide of the mark but nonetheless it will show you some of the techniques you can use without peppering the code with extra elements.
I’ve only done this quickly so there are probably loads of other things to refactor into place. However take note of the html and how everything is in logical order. There is very little need for positioning and one element follows another logically.
As you had changed your codepen I may have got the wrong colours in place but that’s something you can easily change.
Also as you didn’t answer my question about the bubble display I have coded it as though it is always visible and therefore takes up space in the flow rather than overlapping.
Your backgrounds that were spread over 3 or 4 divs have been incorporated in one single element. I may have missed some nuances of your design but again this logic is what you need to follow.
You squashed your image from its natural aspect ratio and you can’t do that to real world objects like peoples heads You have to maintain the correct width and height aspect ratios.
If you have the same font-sizes and font families for a number of elements then apply the styles to the parent and not each individual each time. Don’t use !important as that is never needed unless you know why its needed
There’s probably some typos in the code as I haven’t had a chance to validate and test yet but is something you should do at every stage.
Use semantic html elements for your content as there is usually a suitable tag for the job in hand.
Hope that helps with your learning.
I asked you about that and assumed you had done away with the hover effect.
You can refer to my older codepen demo for the hover effect method.
Also as you didn’t answer my question about the bubble display I have coded it as though it is always visible and therefore takes up space in the flow rather than overlapping.
@PaulOB first, thanks for all the heads up. To answer your question, I still do want to have the bubble appear on hover.
Actually I see you have started changing things already which means I’m not sure what you want the final result to look like? Do you have a drawing of the final result or something roughly like you want it to appear?
Final result : I just want everything lined up correctly, and have the bubble appear only on hover.
Many thanks for your guidance. Like I said, I’m still learning, and along with that always comes a ton of frustrations