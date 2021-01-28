DIV Wrappers

Yes the SVG version is the way to go
Much easier to scale up and down.
I’m lost lol. So I just put in min-width:135px to only
.speech ?
@coothead the svg we worked on before was an uploaded image as I remember
Ok I now have :
#box {
margin-left:140px;
margin-top:140px;
height: auto;
background:green;
padding:10px;
text-shadow:2px 1px 2px #009dff;
}
.speech {
width: 100px;
min-width:135px;
margin:0px;
height: auto;
text-align: center;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid #000;
border-radius: 30px;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #888;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #391722;
opacity:1;
z-index:90000;
transition: transform 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition:all 0.4s ease-in-out;
font-size:21px;
font-family:Arial, Open Sans, Segoe UI;
filter:drop-shadow(2px 2px 4px #391722);
}
Which came out looking like :
But not now.
In this instance it’s placed in the HTML code which
was posted for your consideration in post #27
coothead
Any idea what to do with this? I’ve applied width to only one of the css tags as you had wanted me to @PaulOB
Sorry, I’ve lost track now What are you trying to achieve now?
Note you now have width:100px and min-width:135px in the same rule. What do you think the width will be?
@PaulOB I have fixed it, see update above yours
You don’t have a scalable element so the min-width is superfluous. You only need the min-width if the width is fluid as in that example of mine (5th bubble).
Sorry, I’ve lost track now What are you trying to achieve now?
We were working on how I could resize both the bubble and that green wrapper together at the same time, remember?
Yes and that answer was in that example of mine (5th bubble) which is fluid to show that it can be any width you like by just changing the one property.
I understand, but it was a lil confusing as to how to make mine like that
Been working with margins. I’m still not happy
The image will not budge further up when I change the numbers. Doing this without using position, top and left is really challenging. Trying to get the hang of it, but I feel like I’m failing
Have you checked your “margin_top” and “top” values?
Here’s what immediately jumped out at me:
.quoteandpic {
margin-top: 445px;
…
}
.quote {
top: 405px;
…
}
If both numbers were smaller, your content wouldn’t be quite so far down the page. You might want to check “margin-top” on your other divs as well…
@BestWeb hi! I can try to make out smaller numbers and see how it does.
@BestWeb it’s now looking like this :
Hmmm… maybe move the “quote” div up a bit? Reduce the “top” to 0? Possibly a negative number?
Depending, of course, on whether you want the text below the image of the girl (where it is now) or right next to her (where you had it before). The “top” value is key…
There is quite a lot wrong with that code so forgive me if this sounds a bit like a lesson :).
Actually I think I need a goods nights sleep before I tackle this but I’ll give you a few quick clues though.
Stop using magic numbers and use your html logically and semantically. Don’t absolutely position your text using a magic number that avoids other stuff you have magic numbered into position.
Use the flow of the document and code elements in logical order. Don’t add empty divs for backgrounds when you have plenty of wrappers there to use already. Don’t keep sliding things on top of other things when they could just be inside to start with with little need for any adjustment.
If this is just a one-off practice then yes you may get away with it but if you want to learn how to do it properly then you need to slow down a little and understand some of the basic concepts we have been explaining.
There’s nothing wrong with experimenting in order to understand how things work but when you create a web page you want it work with minimum effort and have html and css that can easily adapt should things change in the future. A rigid design is always going to break in a responsive environment.
I’ll be back tomorrow with some suggestions on how to arrange the html and css (unless someone else wants to jump in tonight).
@PaulOB thanks. I think it’s best if we walk through this together. I’ve no idea what I’m doing. I’d appreciate some help, and the CSS/HTML arrangement suggestions. Think I can’t go this alone