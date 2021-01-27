DIV Wrappers

Hi there ladans37,
I apologise for jumping in here, but I have to ask
why you want a CSS instead of a SVG bubble?
Look at this svg example which is mobile friendly…
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/NWRQQpq
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Young lady with bubble</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #111;
font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
}
.young-lady {
position: relative;
display: inline-block;
margin: 11.25em 0 0 1em;
}
.young-lady a,
.young-lady a img {
display: block;
width: 11em;
height: auto;
border-radius: 50%;
overflow: hidden;
}
.young-lady > svg {
position: absolute;
left: 8em;
top: -9.25em;
width:15.313em;
height:10.313em;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.4s ease-in-out;
}
.young-lady a:hover + svg {
opacity: 1;
}
path {
filter: url( #shadow );
}
text {
font-size: 1.5em;
text-shadow: 0.1em 0.1em 0.1em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.5 );
letter-spacing: 1px;
animation: rotate 4s infinite;
}
@keyframes rotate {
0% { transform:scale(1); }
50% { transform:scale(2) translate(-25%, -20%); fill:#f00;}
100% { transform:scale(1); }
}
@media ( max-width: 25em ) {
.young-lady > svg {
width: 10em;
height: 6.735em;
left: 7em;
top: -5em;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="young-lady">
<a href="https://imgbb.com/">
<img src="https://i.ibb.co/q0C4D4M/58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n.jpg"
alt="young lady with pink cheeks and ribbons in her hair">
</a>
<svg
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
viewBox="0 0 250 170">
<defs>
<filter id="shadow">
<feDropShadow dx="4" dy="5" stdDeviation="5" flood-color="#fff"/>
</filter>
</defs>
<path d="M 10 30 Q 10 10 30 10 30 10 220 10 Q 240 10 240 30 240 30 240 110 Q 240 130 220 130 220
130 60 130 Q 50 160 30 160 Q 40 145 35 130 35 130 30 130 Q 10 130 10 110 10 110 10 30"
stroke-width="3" stroke="#000" fill="#fff"/>
<text x="96" y="76">Hey!</text>
</svg>
</div>
</body>
</html>