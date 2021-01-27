DIV Wrappers

Ok cool. What’s the width on it now? I’m on my phone, so can’t really see the css.
So if it’s at 100px, make the minimum width 50px?
Ok cool. What’s the width on it now? I’m on my phone, so can’t really see the css.
So if it’s at 100px, make the minimum width 50px?
In my example the min width would need to be 135px.
.speechbox {
min-width:135px;
}
You can easily test by opening devtools and adjusting the width until there is no longer a problem.
In devtools highlight the px unit for speechbox and you can then use the keyboard arrows to cycle the values up and down very quickly to see the effect of different widths. It’s a technique I use all the time to see the immediate effect of changing values without having to change the actual css/ Once you are happy with a value then change the css accordingly.
@coothead hey there looked like you had some thoughts. Saw you pop up for a bit.
Hi there ladans37,
I apologise for jumping in here, but I have to ask
why you want a CSS instead of a SVG bubble?
Look at this svg example which is mobile friendly…
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/NWRQQpq
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Young lady with bubble</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #111;
font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
}
.young-lady {
position: relative;
display: inline-block;
margin: 11.25em 0 0 1em;
}
.young-lady a,
.young-lady a img {
display: block;
width: 11em;
height: auto;
border-radius: 50%;
overflow: hidden;
}
.young-lady > svg {
position: absolute;
left: 8em;
top: -9.25em;
width:15.313em;
height:10.313em;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.4s ease-in-out;
}
.young-lady a:hover + svg {
opacity: 1;
}
path {
filter: url( #shadow );
}
text {
font-size: 1.5em;
text-shadow: 0.1em 0.1em 0.1em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.5 );
letter-spacing: 1px;
animation: rotate 4s infinite;
}
@keyframes rotate {
0% { transform:scale(1); }
50% { transform:scale(2) translate(-25%, -20%); fill:#f00;}
100% { transform:scale(1); }
}
@media ( max-width: 25em ) {
.young-lady > svg {
width: 10em;
height: 6.735em;
left: 7em;
top: -5em;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="young-lady">
<a href="https://imgbb.com/">
<img src="https://i.ibb.co/q0C4D4M/58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n.jpg"
alt="young lady with pink cheeks and ribbons in her hair">
</a>
<svg
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
viewBox="0 0 250 170">
<defs>
<filter id="shadow">
<feDropShadow dx="4" dy="5" stdDeviation="5" flood-color="#fff"/>
</filter>
</defs>
<path d="M 10 30 Q 10 10 30 10 30 10 220 10 Q 240 10 240 30 240 30 240 110 Q 240 130 220 130 220
130 60 130 Q 50 160 30 160 Q 40 145 35 130 35 130 30 130 Q 10 130 10 110 10 110 10 30"
stroke-width="3" stroke="#000" fill="#fff"/>
<text x="96" y="76">Hey!</text>
</svg>
</div>
</body>
</html>
@PaulOB it hasn’t really worked out :
@coothead if I use svg, I won’t be able to change the tail color or like, the shape of it if I wanted. At least I think not… . Remember, I used your svg that you sent? The one with the green tail. I wanted to change it to black, but couldn’t.
Hi there ladans37,
I haven’t made a tail, I’ve made a bubble.
You can change the border, the background, the drop
shadow and the text settings to you heart’s content.
coothead
Read my lips
42.5px is much too small and why are you still applying widths on both #box and .speech. We’ve covered this a number of times now. (and stop using half pixels as the smallest screen unit is one pixel (you occasionally need a half pixel to cater for odd rounding errors but I have never ever used a half a pixel in the last 20 years.))
Yes the SVG version is the way to go
Much easier to scale up and down.
I’m lost lol. So I just put in min-width:135px to only
.speech ?
@coothead the svg we worked on before was an uploaded image as I remember
Ok I now have :
#box {
margin-left:140px;
margin-top:140px;
height: auto;
background:green;
padding:10px;
text-shadow:2px 1px 2px #009dff;
}
.speech {
width: 100px;
min-width:135px;
margin:0px;
height: auto;
text-align: center;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid #000;
border-radius: 30px;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #888;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #888;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #391722;
opacity:1;
z-index:90000;
transition: transform 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition:all 0.4s ease-in-out;
font-size:21px;
font-family:Arial, Open Sans, Segoe UI;
filter:drop-shadow(2px 2px 4px #391722);
}
Which came out looking like :
But not now.
In this instance it’s placed in the HTML code which
was posted for your consideration in post #27
coothead
Any idea what to do with this? I’ve applied width to only one of the css tags as you had wanted me to @PaulOB
Sorry, I’ve lost track now What are you trying to achieve now?
Note you now have width:100px and min-width:135px in the same rule. What do you think the width will be?
@PaulOB I have fixed it, see update above yours
You don’t have a scalable element so the min-width is superfluous. You only need the min-width if the width is fluid as in that example of mine (5th bubble).
Sorry, I’ve lost track now What are you trying to achieve now?
We were working on how I could resize both the bubble and that green wrapper together at the same time, remember?
Yes and that answer was in that example of mine (5th bubble) which is fluid to show that it can be any width you like by just changing the one property.
I understand, but it was a lil confusing as to how to make mine like that