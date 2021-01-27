DIV Wrappers

See how a couple of these speech bubbles are the same type, but different sizes? That’s what I’m looking to do.
The 4th one is a fixed width. I just changed it from 200px to 300px. The 5th one uses vw units and its width is relative to the viewport width.
Then at small viewport width the same item looks like this.
They will all automatically change height based on content as you can see from the third example in the demo and the 5th bubble at small screen sizes.
Then change the width of the ones you want a different size We seem to be going around in circles here
We just covered this a couple of posts ago
Remove the width from .speech and change the width on #box
Also that line-height:100px is going to break things is you have wrapping text as in my example. I have given you code for centring properly in my examples.
… and get rid of the prefixes for box-shadow as they havent been needed for about 10 years.
Okie dokie , soooo :
- remove prefixes
- remove line height
- remove width from
.speech
and…
- change width on #box
Did I miss anything?
With all the above changes :
The revised code :
Or :
#box {
margin-left:140px;
margin-top:140px;
width: 100px;
height: auto;
background:green;
padding:10px;
text-shadow:2px 1px 2px #009dff;
}
.speech {
margin:0px;
height: auto;
text-align: center;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid #000;
border-radius: 30px;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #888;
opacity:1;
z-index:90000;
transition: transform 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition:all 0.4s ease-in-out;
font-size:21px;
font-family:Arial, Open Sans, Segoe UI;
filter:drop-shadow(2px 2px 4px #391722);
}
Oh, I forgot to mention. I did have a solution earlier, which was putting :
#box {
margin-left:140px;
margin-top:140px;
width: 175px;
height: auto;
background:green;
padding:10px;
text-shadow:2px 1px 2px #009dff;
}
.speech {
margin:0px;
height: auto;
text-align: center;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid #000;
border-radius: 30px;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #888;
opacity:1;
z-index:90000;
transition: transform 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition:all 0.4s ease-in-out;
font-size:21px;
font-family:Arial, Open Sans, Segoe UI;
filter:drop-shadow(2px 2px 4px #391722);
}
Both together, then having only the margin, height and width to resize them together :
#box, .speech {
margin: x;
height: y;
width z;
As such. Would this work as well?
You will need to set a minimum width on the bubble because the spike effect will poke out as its a fixed size.
Ok cool. What’s the width on it now? I’m on my phone, so can’t really see the css.
So if it’s at 100px, make the minimum width 50px?
In my example the min width would need to be 135px.
.speechbox {
min-width:135px;
}
You can easily test by opening devtools and adjusting the width until there is no longer a problem.
In devtools highlight the px unit for speechbox and you can then use the keyboard arrows to cycle the values up and down very quickly to see the effect of different widths. It’s a technique I use all the time to see the immediate effect of changing values without having to change the actual css/ Once you are happy with a value then change the css accordingly.
@coothead hey there looked like you had some thoughts. Saw you pop up for a bit.
Hi there ladans37,
I apologise for jumping in here, but I have to ask
why you want a CSS instead of a SVG bubble?
Look at this svg example which is mobile friendly…
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/NWRQQpq
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Young lady with bubble</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #111;
font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
}
.young-lady {
position: relative;
display: inline-block;
margin: 11.25em 0 0 1em;
}
.young-lady a,
.young-lady a img {
display: block;
width: 11em;
height: auto;
border-radius: 50%;
overflow: hidden;
}
.young-lady > svg {
position: absolute;
left: 8em;
top: -9.25em;
width:15.313em;
height:10.313em;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.4s ease-in-out;
}
.young-lady a:hover + svg {
opacity: 1;
}
path {
filter: url( #shadow );
}
text {
font-size: 1.5em;
text-shadow: 0.1em 0.1em 0.1em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.5 );
letter-spacing: 1px;
animation: rotate 4s infinite;
}
@keyframes rotate {
0% { transform:scale(1); }
50% { transform:scale(2) translate(-25%, -20%); fill:#f00;}
100% { transform:scale(1); }
}
@media ( max-width: 25em ) {
.young-lady > svg {
width: 10em;
height: 6.735em;
left: 7em;
top: -5em;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="young-lady">
<a href="https://imgbb.com/">
<img src="https://i.ibb.co/q0C4D4M/58461451-594363321051717-6049779766507077632-n.jpg"
alt="young lady with pink cheeks and ribbons in her hair">
</a>
<svg
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
viewBox="0 0 250 170">
<defs>
<filter id="shadow">
<feDropShadow dx="4" dy="5" stdDeviation="5" flood-color="#fff"/>
</filter>
</defs>
<path d="M 10 30 Q 10 10 30 10 30 10 220 10 Q 240 10 240 30 240 30 240 110 Q 240 130 220 130 220
130 60 130 Q 50 160 30 160 Q 40 145 35 130 35 130 30 130 Q 10 130 10 110 10 110 10 30"
stroke-width="3" stroke="#000" fill="#fff"/>
<text x="96" y="76">Hey!</text>
</svg>
</div>
</body>
</html>
@PaulOB it hasn’t really worked out :
@coothead if I use svg, I won’t be able to change the tail color or like, the shape of it if I wanted. At least I think not… . Remember, I used your svg that you sent? The one with the green tail. I wanted to change it to black, but couldn’t.
Hi there ladans37,
I haven’t made a tail, I’ve made a bubble.
You can change the border, the background, the drop
shadow and the text settings to you heart’s content.
coothead
Read my lips
42.5px is much too small and why are you still applying widths on both #box and .speech. We’ve covered this a number of times now. (and stop using half pixels as the smallest screen unit is one pixel (you occasionally need a half pixel to cater for odd rounding errors but I have never ever used a half a pixel in the last 20 years.))
Yes the SVG version is the way to go
Much easier to scale up and down.
I’m lost lol. So I just put in min-width:135px to only
.speech ?
@coothead the svg we worked on before was an uploaded image as I remember
Ok I now have :
#box {
margin-left:140px;
margin-top:140px;
height: auto;
background:green;
padding:10px;
text-shadow:2px 1px 2px #009dff;
}
.speech {
width: 100px;
min-width:135px;
margin:0px;
height: auto;
text-align: center;
background-color: #fff;
border: 4px solid #000;
border-radius: 30px;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #888;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #888;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 4px #391722;
opacity:1;
z-index:90000;
transition: transform 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition:all 0.4s ease-in-out;
font-size:21px;
font-family:Arial, Open Sans, Segoe UI;
filter:drop-shadow(2px 2px 4px #391722);
}
Which came out looking like :
But not now.
In this instance it’s placed in the HTML code which
was posted for your consideration in post #27
coothead