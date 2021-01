Here is a Pen that shows how different positioning affects content.



In the first one with the margins, note the 10px margin is before the container.

The second, relative one, the div leaves a gap where it would normally be, but has shifted to overlap the following text content.

Note it has pushed the container wider though.

The third, absolute example, its container and following text, doesn’t even know it’s there. It just sits on top, doing its own thing.