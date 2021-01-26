DIV Wrappers

ladans37: ladans37: So, in short, using margin :

It’s all about context.

Imagine if you had several paragraphs of text on your page and you want more space between paragraphs. You wouldn’t want to absolutely or relatively position any of them to make the space between them greater. Instead you would use a margin to push each paragraph apart without allowing anything to overlap. This is called controlling the flow of the page.

Now imagine you had absolutely placed each of those paragraphs and that would mean you would have to precisely position each one in order for them not to overlap. However once you resized the browser window or added more or less text then they will all break and no longer be of any use.

So effectively you use margins (and or padding) to maintain space between items and also maintain the flow of the document.

In relation to the div around your speechbox then context is important. If you are placing this #box next to an existing image and on top of other content without disrupting the flow then #box would need to be absolutely placed so that it overlaps and sits on top of whatever you wanted it to sit on. In order to maintain a relationship between the absolutely placed #box and the element you want it to overlap you would need a stacking context using position:relative on a common parent of the image and the #box. This means that the absolute element will keep track with the image that you want it overlap. Without a common positioned parent (relative or absolute) then an absolute element is placed from the viewport and that means you are guessing that your image is always in the same place.