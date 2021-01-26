DIV Wrappers

You completely misunderstand the use of position:relative and what it does :). That’s not just you making this mistake but most beginners get this wrong and indeed some so called professionals.

In 99% of cases you will never need to move things with co-ordinates using position:relative. When you apply position:relative and then say left:100px you are saying that this element should move from the left by 100px. However, and this is a big caveat, the element always maintains its position in the flow of the document in the place it would have been had you not moved it. In essence you have moved the element visually but not physically. Everything else on the page will believe the element to be where it was and leave a hole in the page that won’t get filled. The new visual position of your element may indeed now overlap anything else in the normal flow.

In your example above you did not need to relatively move #box at all but simply use margins to move it across and down and maintain the flow of the document. The speechbox inside that box does not need any positioning at all either (apart from its spikes) as it is inside of #box and will be moved with it.

If #box is to be removed from the flow then it should be position:absolute and then you could use co-ordinates to move it but of course will not take part in the flow of the document so you would have to control where you place it so that it does not interfere with other elements unless you want it to. Once again though the speechbox inside doesn’t need any positioning as it is already inside the box and moves with it.

What you have done in your code is move #box relatively and then done the same thing to its child the speechbox and moved that further on also as it had already moved with the parent.

position:relative is generally used to create a stacking context for child absolute elements. When you have an absolute element that is say left:100px then the left position refers to the nearest positioned ancestor. If there is no such ancestor then the left position is placed from the viewport (the root element).

When you apply position:relative to a div then any absolute children in that div take their starting co ordinates based on the position of that parent div. That is a child with position:absolute and left:100px will be 100px from the left edge of that parent div.

When you move an element with position:relative with say left:100px it is only moved from the position ot already occupies and then moved another 100px left. However as mentioned above it still believes it is where it was even if it appears to be somewhere else. That is why you will seldom move things relatively and indeed I tell beginners that in the last 100 sites I have coded I have not needed to move an element relatively so you can see you are barking up the wrong tree by doing so

Sorry for the long answer but this really is a whole topic about positioning that could take a book to explain in detail