DIV Wrappers

I’m working on getting different color box shadows on the images, rather than all of them having the same color shadow.
Can’t take a full screenshot of all three images. Wanted to share an update of some additions and changes I have made.
Hi there ladans37,
one of your images is spilling out of it’s container.
I have reworked it a little and also added separate
inset box-shadows…
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/oNYNyPr
Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/oNYNyPr
coothead
@coothead hi . Aw which one spilled out? Looked fine here, but thank you.
The second one down, but as you’ve changed the code in
your codepen, I now have no way of proving this assertion.
coothead
I’m sorry. I mean, it looked fine here, no problems
Well, you did change it to my fully tested code.
coothead
@PaulOB can you please add another of your image example to the 4 you did, and put the quote inside the box? Just like this one I uploaded.
Roughly like this:
@PaulOB thanks
Went through the example image as @PaulOB had done (thanks again), and tweaked it up in a separate code. I’ve not touched the structure or the CSS, just some number changes here and there.
With the added original image from my blog. Hope I won’t be hit with a wet noodle
Just curious, but does it matter if we use
.myDIV:hover+.speech {
opacity:1;
color: black;
}
or
.wrap:hover .speech {
opacity: 1;
cursor: pointer;
}
I mean like, using the + or without?
Hi there ladans37,
here is some bedtime reading for you…
Source:-
The adjacent sibling combinator (+)
Source:-
The descendant combinator
coothead
Thank you @coothead I’ll read it when I get in bed later tonight, or in the morning
@coothead can we go back to this for a bit? I’m having a problem with the hover
