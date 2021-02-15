DIV Wrappers

HTML & CSS
#96

Thank heavens, my cup runneth over. :rofl:

coothead

1 Like
#97

:rofl: :joy: . Speaking of which, I just got a hot cuppa lol

1 Like
#98

I’m working on getting different color box shadows on the images, rather than all of them having the same color shadow.

#99

Can’t take a full screenshot of all three images. Wanted to share an update of some additions and changes I have made.

#100

Hi there ladans37,

one of your images is spilling out of it’s container.

I have reworked it a little and also added separate
inset box-shadows…

Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/oNYNyPr

Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/oNYNyPr

coothead

1 Like
#101

@coothead hi :slight_smile: . Aw which one spilled out? Looked fine here, but thank you.

#102

The second one down, but as you’ve changed the code in
your codepen, I now have no way of proving this assertion. :rolleyes:

coothead

1 Like
#103

I’m sorry. I mean, it looked fine here, no problems :thinking: :disappointed_relieved:

#104

Well, you did change it to my fully tested code. :winky:

coothead

#105

:upside_down_face:

1 Like
#106

@PaulOB can you please add another of your image example to the 4 you did, and put the quote inside the box? Just like this one I uploaded.

Screenshot_2021-01-19 Writer on Wheels

#107

Roughly like this:

1 Like
#108

@PaulOB thanks :slightly_smiling_face:

#109

Went through the example image as @PaulOB had done (thanks again), and tweaked it up in a separate code. I’ve not touched the structure or the CSS, just some number changes here and there.

With the added original image from my blog. Hope I won’t be hit with a wet noodle :eyes: :rofl: :joy:

1 Like
#110

image
image905×505 84.5 KB

1 Like
#111

Just curious, but does it matter if we use

.myDIV:hover+.speech {
  opacity:1;
  color: black; 
}

or

.wrap:hover .speech {
  opacity: 1;
  cursor: pointer;
}

I mean like, using the + or without?

#112

Hi there ladans37,

here is some bedtime reading for you…

Source:-
The adjacent sibling combinator (+)

Source:-
The descendant combinator

coothead

1 Like
#113

Thank you @coothead I’ll read it when I get in bed later tonight, or in the morning :slight_smile:

#114

@coothead can we go back to this for a bit? I’m having a problem with the hover :disappointed_relieved:

#115

Nevermind, working on it…