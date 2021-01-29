DIV Wrappers

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em sans-serif;
}
#image-container {
position: relative;
width: 75%;
padding-top: 21.4%;
margin: 2em auto;
border: 1px solid #000;
background-image: url( https://picsum.photos/id/905/855/244.jpg );
background-size: 100% auto;
}
#image-container div{
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient( 132deg, transparent 32.5%, transparent 60%, rgba(255, 255, 255,0.7) 70%, transparent 87% );
border: 1px solid rgba( 255, 255, 255, 0.1 );
}
#image-container div:nth-child(2) {
background-image: none;
border: 0;
box-shadow: inset 0 0 0.5vw 0.75vw rgba( 0, 0, 64, 0.3 );
}
@media ( max-width: 40em ) {
#image-container {
width: 94%;
padding-top: 26.83%;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="image-container">
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
p.s.
I think that now is the time to start using
em instead of px units.
coothead