Hi there,

Ia m trying to create the following effect with a background image, text and slanted overlay, however I am struggling to do this.

This is what I am trying to create:



This is a fiddle I have.

I am trying to set the #ececec background to transparent so I can place it on top of an image to have an overlay effect on an image, but not sure how to do this.

Can anyone help me with this? If I set the border-right: 100px solid #ececec; to transparent , it takes the blue colour.

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/u28hLaqc/