<div>s overlapping in Firefox but not Chrome or Edge

Hi,

I have created the following codepen that illustrates the problem I am having.

On Windows 10 it works fine in Edge and Chrome but in Firefox if you start with the browser as narrow as possible and gradually expand the width you will notice that just after the 600px breakpoint and just after the 992px breakpoint the divs containing the logo and the text overlap.

I am using the most recent versions of each browser.

Does anyone have any idea why this is so and what I can do to fix it?

I apologise if my code is rambling and difficult to follow. Also, some of the CSS refers to other pages but I left it in in case it is part of the problem.

Any help/pointers gratefully received. Thank you.