Hi,

I am trying to have an image that is centered both horizontally and vertically in a wrapper and then have a div placed on top of the image that is also centered horizontally and vertically.

I am not sure how to do this. I have tried using absolute positioning, but read this is not a good idea. Also, I am unsure how absolute positioning would work responsively.

This is the fiddle I have:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/qfue5m2d/9/

Can anyone suggest a way of achieving this?

Thanks.