Div on top of all content/window, but still able to scroll the page underneath?

Hi there,

I am trying to add a div that covers the whole window/page and that also allows the user to scroll and click the content on the page normally and have the div on top stay stuck there.

I currently have this:

<body> <div id="snowfall"> page content </div> </body> #snowfall{ position:fixed; padding:0; margin:0; top:0; left:0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

but the page isn’t scrollable.

What would be the best way to do this?

Thanks!