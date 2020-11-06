Div on top of all content/window, but still able to scroll the page underneath?

Change the css at the top to this:
body:after{
content:"";
z-index:-1;
position:fixed;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
background: radial-gradient(ellipse at bottom, #1b2735 0%, #090a0f 100%);
overflow: hidden;
filter: drop-shadow(0 0 10px white);
}
.snowbody {
height: 100vh;
position:fixed;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
}
@function random_range($min, $max) {
$rand: random();
$random_range: $min + floor($rand * (($max - $min) + 1));
@return $random_range;
}
.snow {
$total: 200;
position: absolute;
width: 10px;
height: 10px;
background: white;
border-radius: 50%;
@for $i from 1 through $total {
$random-x: random(1000000) * 0.0001vw;
$random-offset: random_range(-100000, 100000) * 0.0001vw;
$random-x-end: $random-x + $random-offset;
$random-x-end-yoyo: $random-x + ($random-offset / 2);
$random-yoyo-time: random_range(30000, 80000) / 100000;
$random-yoyo-y: $random-yoyo-time * 100vh;
$random-scale: random(10000) * 0.0001;
$fall-duration: random_range(10, 30) * 1s;
$fall-delay: random(30) * -1s;
&:nth-child(#{$i}) {
opacity: random(10000) * 0.0001;
transform: translate($random-x, -10px) scale($random-scale);
animation: fall-#{$i} $fall-duration $fall-delay linear infinite;
}
@keyframes fall-#{$i} {
#{percentage($random-yoyo-time)} {
transform: translate($random-x-end, $random-yoyo-y) scale($random-scale);
}
to {
transform: translate($random-x-end-yoyo, 100vh) scale($random-scale);
}
}
}
}
Then wrap the snow divs in a parent called snowbody.
<div class="snowbody">
<div class="snow"></div>
<div class="snow"></div>
etc...
</div>
Your normal content would then be outside of the snowbody div.