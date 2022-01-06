Div not showing up in bigger screens

Coder7878: Coder7878: The sidebar menu and close menu button is gone, do i need css or more code to this problem? Im looking forward for you guys answers.

That’s the way it was designed as the sidebar appears on the larger screen because you have more room for it. If you remove the sidebar then the content will have to stretch all the way across and will be difficult to read on large screens as the lines will be too long.

If that’s definitely what you want then you will need to remove the two media queries that hide those elements and you can see the rules here in these screenshots from devtools.





Find those two rules that have important on them and comment those rules out then add the following to remove the margin-left on the content.

@media screen and (min-width: 993px) { .w3-main { margin-left: 0 !important; } .w3-sidebar.w3-collapse { display: none; } }

This will then display these 2 scenarios.