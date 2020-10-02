Div Load through Ajax and Jquery

I want to make a function where div will load silently with the help of ajax and jquery
I want if the link == 404 error then the alert will show “Page not Found” and if the internet not available then the alert show “Net Lost” when clicking on the link.
I created a code but I don’t know to implement the alert function as I request above.
Please help me on how to make the code.
//HTML
<li class="click me" rel="link" data-target = "dashboard.php">Dashboard</li>
$("li > rel[tab]").click(function() {
var mylink = $(this).attr('data-link');
jQuery(".content").load(mylink,
function(response, status, xhr) {
//alert(response);
});
});
window.onload = function() {
jQuery(".content").load('www.mydomain.com/interfacepages/default.php',
function(response, status, xhr) {
//alert(response);
});
}