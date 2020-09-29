Div Load through Ajax and Jquery

JavaScript
#1

I want to make a function where div will load silently with the help of ajax and jquery
I want if the link == 404 error then the alert will show “Page not Found” and if the internet not available then the alert show “Net Lost” when clicking on the link.
I created a code but I don’t know to implement the alert function as I request above.
Please help me on how to make the code.

//HTML
<li class="click me" rel="link" data-target = "dashboard.php">Dashboard</li>

$("li > rel[tab]").click(function() {
var mylink = $(this).attr('data-link');

   jQuery(".content").load(mylink,
        function(response, status, xhr) {
        //alert(response);     
    });
});

window.onload = function() {

   jQuery(".content").load('www.mydomain.com/interfacepages/default.php',
     function(response, status, xhr) {
        //alert(response);          

   });

}
#2

Hi @developer62, you can get the status code from the xhr object:

$('.content').load(mylink, function (response, status, xhr) {
  if (xhr.status === 404) {
    // Show error message
  }
})

Please don’t use alert()s though as they are very obtrusive, and for that reason can get disabled altogether for your page.

You can check for navigator.onLine like so:

$('li > rel[tab]').click(function () {
  if (!window.navigator.onLine) {
    // Show error message and return
    return
  }

  // Otherwise proceed as usual
})
1 Like
#3

so it should be like this in a correct manner -

$('li > rel[tab]').click(function () {
  if (!window.navigator.onLine) {
    alert("Net Lost");
    return false;
  } else {
    $('.content').load(mylink, function (response, status, xhr) {
       if (xhr.status === 404) {
         alert("Page Not Found");
         return false;
       }
    })
  }
})

? is this above right