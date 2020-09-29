Div Load through Ajax and Jquery

developer62: developer62: I want if the link == 404 error then the alert will show “Page not Found”

Hi @developer62, you can get the status code from the xhr object:

$('.content').load(mylink, function (response, status, xhr) { if (xhr.status === 404) { // Show error message } })

Please don’t use alert() s though as they are very obtrusive, and for that reason can get disabled altogether for your page.

developer62: developer62: if the internet not available then the alert show “Net Lost” when clicking on the link

You can check for navigator.onLine like so: