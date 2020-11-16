Div invading other div

Im trying to add a feedback form to my site and my div keeps invading my other divs. HELP PLZ
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Code: Louisville Project</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../FrontEndDev2020/css/normalize.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../FrontEndDev2020/css/styles.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../FrontEndDev2020/css/animation.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="header-container">
<header class="wrapper clearfix">
<h1 class="title">Code: Louisville Project</h1>
<nav>
<ul>
<li><a href="https://github.com/MarissaBreean">Github</a></li>
<li><a href="mailto:example@example.com">Email</a></li>
<li><a href="#">LinkedIn</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>
</header>
</div>
<div class="main-container">
<div class="main wrapper clearfix">
<article>
<header>
<h1 style="background-color: black;">Hello, my names Marissa. Im attending Code: Louisville to enhance my career choices and brighten my future.</h1>
<p style="background-color: black;">When I first started this program, I already had a little experience in the Tech industry. I currently work for a company called Compucom©. We specialize in IT Helpdesk services. I didn't think I would do that <br>great with the
company, as I'm honestly not that Tech savvy. But, through support from leadership and coworkers, great documentation, and a can-do attitude, I've now been with the company for 3 years. I started to <br>realize that fixing technology,
whether that be software, or hardware related, is kind of like a puzzle, and I LOVE challenges.</p>
</header>
<div class="fade-in">
<img src="../FrontEndDev2020/img/code.jpg" alt="code that developers use">
</div>
<div class="fade-in">
<img src="../FrontEndDev2020/img/server.jpg" alt="server room">
</div>
<section>
<h2 style="background-color: black;">About Code: Louisville</h2>
<p style="background-color: black;">Code: Louisville was a program created by the Louisville Metro Government to help expand and bring new people into the Web Development field. <br>We have many jobs here in Louisville that need Junior Developers (and the more experienced)
to assist with projects. Now, designing a web page may not be your cup of tea.<br> However, maybe back-end development is. You can help maintain and secure DataBases, help integrate data from applications, build server-side software,
work with security settings and defend against hackers.<br>
<b>The possibilities are endless</b>.</p>
</section>
</article>
<aside>
<h3>Skills</h3>
<ul>
<li>Microsoft Active Directory</li>
<li>Microsoft Exchange Admin</li>
<li>Oracle Provisioning</li>
<li>HTML</li>
<li>CSS</li>
<li>JavaScript</li>
</ul>
</aside>
</div>
<div class="container">
<form action="/action_page.php">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-25">
<label for="fname">First Name</label>
</div>
<div class="col-75">
<input type="text" id="fname" name="firstname">
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-25">
<label for="lname">Last Name</label>
</div>
<div class="col-75">
<input type="text" id="lname" name="lastname">
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-25">
<label for="subject">Subject</label>
</div>
<div class="col-75">
<textarea id="subject" name="subject" style="height:200px"></textarea>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<input type="button" value="Submit">
</div>
</form>
</div>
</div>
<div class="footer-container">
<footer class="wrapper">
<text>Reach out to me!</text>
<a href="mailto:example@example.com">✉</a>
</footer>
</div>
</body>
</html>
html {
color: chartreuse;
font-size: 1.5em;
line-height: 1.4;
box-sizing: border-box;
background: url(../img/louskyline4.jpg);
}
*,
*:before,
*:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
body {
font-family: Helvetica, Helvetica Neue, Arial;
font-size: 16px;
line-height: 26px;
}
.wrapper {
width: 90%;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.header-container {
border-bottom: 8px solid chartreuse;
}
.footer-container,
.main aside {
border: 10px solid chartreuse;
}
.header-container,
.footer-container,
.main aside {
background: black;
}
.title {
color: chartreuse;
}
nav ul {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
list-style-type: none;
}
nav a {
display: inline-block;
margin-bottom: 5px;
padding: 20px 0;
text-align: center;
font-weight: bold;
text-decoration: none;
color: black;
background: chartreuse;
}
nav a:hover,
nav a:visited {
color: black;
}
nav a:hover {
text-decoration: underline;
}
.main {
padding: 30px 0;
}
.main article h1 {
font-size: 1.5em;
padding: 18px;
}
.main aside {
color: white;
padding: 0px 10px;
}
.footer-container footer {
color: chartreuse;
padding: 40px;
text-align: center;
}
img {
height: 250px;
width: 250px;
border: solid black 5px;
padding-top: 1px;
object-fit: fill;
}
p {
padding: 18px;
}
/*pseudoclasses*/
:root {
background-color: black;
}
/* Media Queries */
@media only screen and (min-width: 480px) {
nav a {
float: left;
width: 30%;
margin: 0 0 0 5%;
padding: 25px 1%;
margin-bottom: 0;
}
nav li:first-child a {
margin-left: 0;
}
nav li:last-child a {
margin-right: 0;
}
}
@media only screen and (min-width: 768px),
only screen and (min-width: 700px) and (orientation: landscape) {
.title {
float: left;
font-size: 1.4em;
}
nav {
float: right;
width: 60%;
}
nav a {
padding: 15px 1%;
}
.main article {
float: left;
width: 57%;
}
.main aside {
float: right;
width: 30%;
}
}
@media only screen and (min-width: 1140px) {
.wrapper {
width: 1026px;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.title {
font-size: 2em;
}
nav a {
padding: 25px 1%;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {
.col-25,
.col-75,
input[type=submit] {
width: 100%;
margin-top: 0;
}
}
/* Clearfix */
.clearfix:before,
.clearfix:after {
content: " ";
display: table;
}
.clearfix:after {
clear: both;
}
.clearfix {
*zoom: 1;
}
/* form style*/
@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {
.col-25,
.col-75,
input[type=submit] {
width: 100%;
margin-top: 0;
}
}
.row:after {
content: "";
display: table;
clear: both;
}
* {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
input[type=text],
select,
textarea {
width: 100%;
padding: 10px;
border: 1px solid #ccc;
resize: vertical;
}
label {
padding: 10px 0;
display: inline-block;
}
input[type=button] {
background-color: #4CAF50;
color: white;
padding: 12px 20px;
border: none;
border-radius: 4px;
cursor: pointer;
float: right;
}
input[type=button]:hover {
background-color: #45a049;
}
.container {
background-color: #f2f2f2;
padding: 5px;
float: right;
}
.col-25 {
float: left;
width: 25%;
margin-top: 3px;
}
.col-75 {
float: left;
width: 75%;
margin-top: 6px;
}