Div invading other div

HTML & CSS
#1

Im trying to add a feedback form to my site and my div keeps invading my other divs. HELP PLZ

<!doctype html>
<html>

<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Code: Louisville Project</title>

    <link rel="stylesheet" href="../FrontEndDev2020/css/normalize.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="../FrontEndDev2020/css/styles.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="../FrontEndDev2020/css/animation.css">
</head>

<body>

    <div class="header-container">
        <header class="wrapper clearfix">
            <h1 class="title">Code: Louisville Project</h1>
            <nav>
                <ul>
                    <li><a href="https://github.com/MarissaBreean">Github</a></li>
                    <li><a href="mailto:marissalainhart@gmail.com">Email</a></li>
                    <li><a href="#">LinkedIn</a></li>
                </ul>
            </nav>
        </header>
    </div>

    <div class="main-container">
        <div class="main wrapper clearfix">

            <article>
                <header>
                    <h1 style="background-color: black;">Hello, my names Marissa. Im attending Code: Louisville to enhance my career choices and brighten my future.</h1>
                    <p style="background-color: black;">When I first started this program, I already had a little experience in the Tech industry. I currently work for a company called Compucom&copy;. We specialize in IT Helpdesk services. I didn't think I would do that <br>great with the
                        company, as I'm honestly not that Tech savvy. But, through support from leadership and coworkers, great documentation, and a can-do attitude, I've now been with the company for 3 years. I started to <br>realize that fixing technology,
                        whether that be software, or hardware related, is kind of like a puzzle, and I LOVE challenges.</p>
                </header>

                <div class="fade-in">
                    <img src="../FrontEndDev2020/img/code.jpg" alt="code that developers use">
                </div>

                <div class="fade-in">
                    <img src="../FrontEndDev2020/img/server.jpg" alt="server room">
                </div>


                <section>
                    <h2 style="background-color: black;">About Code: Louisville</h2>
                    <p style="background-color: black;">Code: Louisville was a program created by the Louisville Metro Government to help expand and bring new people into the Web Development field. <br>We have many jobs here in Louisville that need Junior Developers (and the more experienced)
                        to assist with projects. Now, designing a web page may not be your cup of tea.<br> However, maybe back-end development is. You can help maintain and secure DataBases, help integrate data from applications, build server-side software,
                        work with security settings and defend against hackers.<br>
                        <b>The possibilities are endless</b>.</p>
                </section>
            </article>
            <aside>
                <h3>Skills</h3>
                <ul>
                    <li>Microsoft Active Directory</li>
                    <li>Microsoft Exchange Admin</li>
                    <li>Oracle Provisioning</li>
                    <li>HTML</li>
                    <li>CSS</li>
                    <li>JavaScript</li>
                </ul>

            </aside>
        </div>

        <div class="container">
            <form action="/action_page.php">
                <div class="row">
                    <div class="col-25">
                        <label for="fname">First Name</label>
                    </div>
                    <div class="col-75">
                        <input type="text" id="fname" name="firstname">
                    </div>
                </div>
                <div class="row">
                    <div class="col-25">
                        <label for="lname">Last Name</label>
                    </div>
                    <div class="col-75">
                        <input type="text" id="lname" name="lastname">
                    </div>
                </div>
                <div class="row">
                    <div class="col-25">
                        <label for="subject">Subject</label>
                    </div>
                    <div class="col-75">
                        <textarea id="subject" name="subject" style="height:200px"></textarea>
                    </div>
                </div>
                <div class="row">
                    <input type="button" value="Submit">
                </div>
            </form>
        </div>
    </div>

   <div class="footer-container">
        <footer class="wrapper">
            <text>Reach out to me!</text>
            <a href="mailto:marissalainhart@gmail.com">&#9993;</a>
        </footer>
    </div>

</body>
</html>

html {
    color: chartreuse;
    font-size: 1.5em;
    line-height: 1.4;
    box-sizing: border-box;
    background: url(../img/louskyline4.jpg);
}

*,
*:before,
*:after {
    box-sizing: inherit;
}

body {
    font-family: Helvetica, Helvetica Neue, Arial;
    font-size: 16px;
    line-height: 26px;
}

.wrapper {
    width: 90%;
    margin: 0 auto;
}

.header-container {
    border-bottom: 8px solid chartreuse;
}

.footer-container,
.main aside {
    border: 10px solid chartreuse;
}

.header-container,
.footer-container,
.main aside {
    background: black;
}

.title {
    color: chartreuse;
}

nav ul {
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0;
    list-style-type: none;
}

nav a {
    display: inline-block;
    margin-bottom: 5px;
    padding: 20px 0;
    text-align: center;
    font-weight: bold;
    text-decoration: none;
    color: black;
    background: chartreuse;
}

nav a:hover,
nav a:visited {
    color: black;
}

nav a:hover {
    text-decoration: underline;
}

.main {
    padding: 30px 0;
}

.main article h1 {
    font-size: 1.5em;
    padding: 18px;
}

.main aside {
    color: white;
    padding: 0px 10px;
}

.footer-container footer {
    color: chartreuse;
    padding: 40px;
    text-align: center;
}

img {
    height: 250px;
    width: 250px;
    border: solid black 5px;
    padding-top: 1px;
    object-fit: fill;
}

p {
    padding: 18px;
}

/*pseudoclasses*/

 :root {
    background-color: black;
}

/* Media Queries */

@media only screen and (min-width: 480px) {
    nav a {
        float: left;
        width: 30%;
        margin: 0 0 0 5%;
        padding: 25px 1%;
        margin-bottom: 0;
    }
    nav li:first-child a {
        margin-left: 0;
    }
    nav li:last-child a {
        margin-right: 0;
    }
}

@media only screen and (min-width: 768px),

only screen and (min-width: 700px) and (orientation: landscape) {
    .title {
        float: left;
        font-size: 1.4em;
    }
    nav {
        float: right;
        width: 60%;
    }
    nav a {
        padding: 15px 1%;
    }
    .main article {
        float: left;
        width: 57%;
    }
    .main aside {
        float: right;
        width: 30%;
    }
}

@media only screen and (min-width: 1140px) {
    .wrapper {
        width: 1026px;
        margin: 0 auto;
    }
    .title {
        font-size: 2em;
    }
    nav a {
        padding: 25px 1%;
    }
}

@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {
    .col-25,
    .col-75,
    input[type=submit] {
        width: 100%;
        margin-top: 0;
    }
}

/* Clearfix */

.clearfix:before,
.clearfix:after {
    content: " ";
    display: table;
}

.clearfix:after {
    clear: both;
}

.clearfix {
    *zoom: 1;
}

/* form style*/

@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {
    .col-25,
    .col-75,
    input[type=submit] {
        width: 100%;
        margin-top: 0;
    }
}

.row:after {
    content: "";
    display: table;
    clear: both;
}

* {
    box-sizing: border-box;
}

input[type=text],
select,
textarea {
    width: 100%;
    padding: 10px;
    border: 1px solid #ccc;
    resize: vertical;
}

label {
    padding: 10px 0;
    display: inline-block;
}

input[type=button] {
    background-color: #4CAF50;
    color: white;
    padding: 12px 20px;
    border: none;
    border-radius: 4px;
    cursor: pointer;
    float: right;
}

input[type=button]:hover {
    background-color: #45a049;

}

.container {
    background-color: #f2f2f2;
    padding: 5px;
    float: right;
}

.col-25 {
    float: left;
    width: 25%;
    margin-top: 3px;
}

.col-75 {
    float: left;
    width: 75%;
    margin-top: 6px;
}