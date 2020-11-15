Div invading other div

Im trying to add a feedback form to my site and my div keeps invading my other divs. HELP PLZ

<!doctype html> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Code: Louisville Project</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="../FrontEndDev2020/css/normalize.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="../FrontEndDev2020/css/styles.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="../FrontEndDev2020/css/animation.css"> </head> <body> <div class="header-container"> <header class="wrapper clearfix"> <h1 class="title">Code: Louisville Project</h1> <nav> <ul> <li><a href="https://github.com/MarissaBreean">Github</a></li> <li><a href="mailto:marissalainhart@gmail.com">Email</a></li> <li><a href="#">LinkedIn</a></li> </ul> </nav> </header> </div> <div class="main-container"> <div class="main wrapper clearfix"> <article> <header> <h1 style="background-color: black;">Hello, my names Marissa. Im attending Code: Louisville to enhance my career choices and brighten my future.</h1> <p style="background-color: black;">When I first started this program, I already had a little experience in the Tech industry. I currently work for a company called Compucom©. We specialize in IT Helpdesk services. I didn't think I would do that <br>great with the company, as I'm honestly not that Tech savvy. But, through support from leadership and coworkers, great documentation, and a can-do attitude, I've now been with the company for 3 years. I started to <br>realize that fixing technology, whether that be software, or hardware related, is kind of like a puzzle, and I LOVE challenges.</p> </header> <div class="fade-in"> <img src="../FrontEndDev2020/img/code.jpg" alt="code that developers use"> </div> <div class="fade-in"> <img src="../FrontEndDev2020/img/server.jpg" alt="server room"> </div> <section> <h2 style="background-color: black;">About Code: Louisville</h2> <p style="background-color: black;">Code: Louisville was a program created by the Louisville Metro Government to help expand and bring new people into the Web Development field. <br>We have many jobs here in Louisville that need Junior Developers (and the more experienced) to assist with projects. Now, designing a web page may not be your cup of tea.<br> However, maybe back-end development is. You can help maintain and secure DataBases, help integrate data from applications, build server-side software, work with security settings and defend against hackers.<br> <b>The possibilities are endless</b>.</p> </section> </article> <aside> <h3>Skills</h3> <ul> <li>Microsoft Active Directory</li> <li>Microsoft Exchange Admin</li> <li>Oracle Provisioning</li> <li>HTML</li> <li>CSS</li> <li>JavaScript</li> </ul> </aside> </div> <div class="container"> <form action="/action_page.php"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-25"> <label for="fname">First Name</label> </div> <div class="col-75"> <input type="text" id="fname" name="firstname"> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-25"> <label for="lname">Last Name</label> </div> <div class="col-75"> <input type="text" id="lname" name="lastname"> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-25"> <label for="subject">Subject</label> </div> <div class="col-75"> <textarea id="subject" name="subject" style="height:200px"></textarea> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <input type="button" value="Submit"> </div> </form> </div> </div> <div class="footer-container"> <footer class="wrapper"> <text>Reach out to me!</text> <a href="mailto:marissalainhart@gmail.com">✉</a> </footer> </div> </body> </html>