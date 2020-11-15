Div invading other div

HTML & CSS
#1

Im trying to add a feedback form to my site and my div keeps invading my other divs. HELP PLZ

/*<!doctype html>

Code: Louisville Project 
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../FrontEndDev2020/css/normalize.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../FrontEndDev2020/css/styles.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../FrontEndDev2020/css/animation.css">

<div class="header-container">
    <header class="wrapper clearfix">
        <h1 class="title">Code: Louisville Project</h1>
        <nav>
            <ul>
                <li><a href="https://github.com/MarissaBreean">Github</a></li>
                <li><a href="mailto:marissalainhart@gmail.com">Email</a></li>
                <li><a href="#">LinkedIn</a></li>
            </ul>
        </nav>
    </header>
</div>

<div class="main-container">
    <div class="main wrapper clearfix">

        <article>
            <header>
                <h1 style="background-color: black;">Hello, my names Marissa. Im attending Code: Louisville to enhance my career choices and brighten my future.</h1>
                <p style="background-color: black;">When I first started this program, I already had a little experience in the Tech industry. I currently work for a company called Compucom&copy;. We specialize in IT Helpdesk services. I didn't think I would do that <br>great with the
                    company, as I'm honestly not that Tech savvy. But, through support from leadership and coworkers, great documentation, and a can-do attitude, I've now been with the company for 3 years. I started to <br>realize that fixing technology,
                    whether that be software, or hardware related, is kind of like a puzzle, and I LOVE challenges.</p>
            </header>

            <div class="fade-in">
                <img src="../FrontEndDev2020/img/code.jpg" alt="code that developers use">
            </div>

            <div class="fade-in">
                <img src="../FrontEndDev2020/img/server.jpg" alt="server room">
            </div>


            <section>
                <h2 style="background-color: black;">About Code: Louisville</h2>
                <p style="background-color: black;">Code: Louisville was a program created by the Louisville Metro Government to help expand and bring new people into the Web Development field. <br>We have many jobs here in Louisville that need Junior Developers (and the more experienced)
                    to assist with projects. Now, designing a web page may not be your cup of tea.<br> However, maybe back-end development is. You can help maintain and secure DataBases, help integrate data from applications, build server-side software,
                    work with security settings and defend against hackers.<br>
                    <b>The possibilities are endless</b>.</p>
            </section>
        </article>
        <aside>
            <h3>Skills</h3>
            <ul>
                <li>Microsoft Active Directory</li>
                <li>Microsoft Exchange Admin</li>
                <li>Oracle Provisioning</li>
                <li>HTML</li>
                <li>CSS</li>
                <li>JavaScript</li>
            </ul>

        </aside>
    </div>

    <div class="container">
        <form action="/action_page.php">
            <div class="row">
                <div class="col-25">
                    <label for="fname">First Name</label>
                </div>
                <div class="col-75">
                    <input type="text" id="fname" name="firstname">
                </div>
            </div>
            <div class="row">
                <div class="col-25">
                    <label for="lname">Last Name</label>
                </div>
                <div class="col-75">
                    <input type="text" id="lname" name="lastname">
                </div>
            </div>
            <div class="row">
                <div class="col-25">
                    <label for="subject">Subject</label>
                </div>
                <div class="col-75">
                    <textarea id="subject" name="subject" style="height:200px"></textarea>
                </div>
            </div>
            <div class="row">
                <input type="button" value="Submit">
            </div>
        </form>
    </div>
</div>




<div class="footer-container">
    <footer class="wrapper">
        <text>Reach out to me!</text>
        <a href="mailto:marissalainhart@gmail.com">&#9993;</a>
    </footer>
</div>
*/

/*
html {

color: chartreuse;

font-size: 1.5em;

line-height: 1.4;

box-sizing: border-box;

background: url(../img/louskyline4.jpg);

}

*,

*:before,

*:after {

box-sizing: inherit;

}

body {

font-family: Helvetica, Helvetica Neue, Arial;

font-size: 16px;

line-height: 26px;

}

.wrapper {

width: 90%;

margin: 0 auto;

}

.header-container {

border-bottom: 8px solid chartreuse;

}

.footer-container,

.main aside {

border: 10px solid chartreuse;

}

.header-container,

.footer-container,

.main aside {

background: black;

}

.title {

color: chartreuse;

}

nav ul {

margin: 0;

padding: 0;

list-style-type: none;

}

nav a {

display: inline-block;

margin-bottom: 5px;

padding: 20px 0;

text-align: center;

font-weight: bold;

text-decoration: none;

color: black;

background: chartreuse;

}

nav a:hover,

nav a:visited {

color: black;

}

nav a:hover {

text-decoration: underline;

}

.main {

padding: 30px 0;

}

.main article h1 {

font-size: 1.5em;

padding: 18px;

}

.main aside {

color: white;

padding: 0px 10px;

}

.footer-container footer {

color: chartreuse;

padding: 40px;

text-align: center;

}

img {

height: 250px;

width: 250px;

border: solid black 5px;

padding-top: 1px;

object-fit: fill;

}

p {

padding: 18px;

}

/pseudoclasses/

:root {

background-color: black;

}

/* Media Queries */

@media only screen and (min-width: 480px) {

nav a {

    float: left;

    width: 30%;

    margin: 0 0 0 5%;

    padding: 25px 1%;

    margin-bottom: 0;

}

nav li:first-child a {

    margin-left: 0;

}

nav li:last-child a {

    margin-right: 0;

}

}

@media only screen and (min-width: 768px),

only screen and (min-width: 700px) and (orientation: landscape) {

.title {

    float: left;

    font-size: 1.4em;

}

nav {

    float: right;

    width: 60%;

}

nav a {

    padding: 15px 1%;

}

.main article {

    float: left;

    width: 57%;

}

.main aside {

    float: right;

    width: 30%;

}

}

@media only screen and (min-width: 1140px) {

.wrapper {

    width: 1026px;

    margin: 0 auto;

}

.title {

    font-size: 2em;

}

nav a {

    padding: 25px 1%;

}

}

@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {

.col-25,

.col-75,

input[type=submit] {

    width: 100%;

    margin-top: 0;

}

}

/* Clearfix */

.clearfix:before,

.clearfix:after {

content: " ";

display: table;

}

.clearfix:after {

clear: both;

}

.clearfix {

*zoom: 1;

}

/* form style*/

@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {

.col-25,

.col-75,

input[type=submit] {

    width: 100%;

    margin-top: 0;

}

}

.row:after {

content: "";

display: table;

clear: both;

}

  • {

    box-sizing: border-box;

}

input[type=text],

select,

textarea {

width: 100%;

padding: 10px;

border: 1px solid #ccc;

resize: vertical;

}

label {

padding: 10px 0;

display: inline-block;

}

input[type=button] {

background-color: #4CAF50;

color: white;

padding: 12px 20px;

border: none;

border-radius: 4px;

cursor: pointer;

float: right;

}

input[type=button]:hover {

background-color: #45a049;

}

.container {

background-color: #f2f2f2;

padding: 5px;

float: right;

}

.col-25 {

float: left;

width: 25%;

margin-top: 3px;

}

.col-75 {

float: left;

width: 75%;

margin-top: 6px;

}
*/