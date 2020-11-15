Div invading other div

Im trying to add a feedback form to my site and my div keeps invading my other divs. HELP PLZ

<div class="header-container"> <header class="wrapper clearfix"> <h1 class="title">Code: Louisville Project</h1> <nav> <ul> <li><a href="https://github.com/MarissaBreean">Github</a></li> <li><a href="mailto:marissalainhart@gmail.com">Email</a></li> <li><a href="#">LinkedIn</a></li> </ul> </nav> </header> </div> <div class="main-container"> <div class="main wrapper clearfix"> <article> <header> <h1 style="background-color: black;">Hello, my names Marissa. Im attending Code: Louisville to enhance my career choices and brighten my future.</h1> <p style="background-color: black;">When I first started this program, I already had a little experience in the Tech industry. I currently work for a company called Compucom©. We specialize in IT Helpdesk services. I didn't think I would do that <br>great with the company, as I'm honestly not that Tech savvy. But, through support from leadership and coworkers, great documentation, and a can-do attitude, I've now been with the company for 3 years. I started to <br>realize that fixing technology, whether that be software, or hardware related, is kind of like a puzzle, and I LOVE challenges.</p> </header> <div class="fade-in"> <img src="../FrontEndDev2020/img/code.jpg" alt="code that developers use"> </div> <div class="fade-in"> <img src="../FrontEndDev2020/img/server.jpg" alt="server room"> </div> <section> <h2 style="background-color: black;">About Code: Louisville</h2> <p style="background-color: black;">Code: Louisville was a program created by the Louisville Metro Government to help expand and bring new people into the Web Development field. <br>We have many jobs here in Louisville that need Junior Developers (and the more experienced) to assist with projects. Now, designing a web page may not be your cup of tea.<br> However, maybe back-end development is. You can help maintain and secure DataBases, help integrate data from applications, build server-side software, work with security settings and defend against hackers.<br> <b>The possibilities are endless</b>.</p> </section> </article> <aside> <h3>Skills</h3> <ul> <li>Microsoft Active Directory</li> <li>Microsoft Exchange Admin</li> <li>Oracle Provisioning</li> <li>HTML</li> <li>CSS</li> <li>JavaScript</li> </ul> </aside> </div> <div class="container"> <form action="/action_page.php"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-25"> <label for="fname">First Name</label> </div> <div class="col-75"> <input type="text" id="fname" name="firstname"> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-25"> <label for="lname">Last Name</label> </div> <div class="col-75"> <input type="text" id="lname" name="lastname"> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-25"> <label for="subject">Subject</label> </div> <div class="col-75"> <textarea id="subject" name="subject" style="height:200px"></textarea> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <input type="button" value="Submit"> </div> </form> </div> </div>

Code: Louisville Project*/

/*

html {

color: chartreuse; font-size: 1.5em; line-height: 1.4; box-sizing: border-box; background: url(../img/louskyline4.jpg);

}

*,

*:before,

*:after {

box-sizing: inherit;

}

body {

font-family: Helvetica, Helvetica Neue, Arial; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px;

}

.wrapper {

width: 90%; margin: 0 auto;

}

.header-container {

border-bottom: 8px solid chartreuse;

}

.footer-container,

.main aside {

border: 10px solid chartreuse;

}

.header-container,

.footer-container,

.main aside {

background: black;

}

.title {

color: chartreuse;

}

nav ul {

margin: 0; padding: 0; list-style-type: none;

}

nav a {

display: inline-block; margin-bottom: 5px; padding: 20px 0; text-align: center; font-weight: bold; text-decoration: none; color: black; background: chartreuse;

}

nav a:hover,

nav a:visited {

color: black;

}

nav a:hover {

text-decoration: underline;

}

.main {

padding: 30px 0;

}

.main article h1 {

font-size: 1.5em; padding: 18px;

}

.main aside {

color: white; padding: 0px 10px;

}

.footer-container footer {

color: chartreuse; padding: 40px; text-align: center;

}

img {

height: 250px; width: 250px; border: solid black 5px; padding-top: 1px; object-fit: fill;

}

p {

padding: 18px;

}

/pseudoclasses/

:root {

background-color: black;

}

/* Media Queries */

@media only screen and (min-width: 480px) {

nav a { float: left; width: 30%; margin: 0 0 0 5%; padding: 25px 1%; margin-bottom: 0; } nav li:first-child a { margin-left: 0; } nav li:last-child a { margin-right: 0; }

}

@media only screen and (min-width: 768px),

only screen and (min-width: 700px) and (orientation: landscape) {

.title { float: left; font-size: 1.4em; } nav { float: right; width: 60%; } nav a { padding: 15px 1%; } .main article { float: left; width: 57%; } .main aside { float: right; width: 30%; }

}

@media only screen and (min-width: 1140px) {

.wrapper { width: 1026px; margin: 0 auto; } .title { font-size: 2em; } nav a { padding: 25px 1%; }

}

@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {

.col-25, .col-75, input[type=submit] { width: 100%; margin-top: 0; }

}

/* Clearfix */

.clearfix:before,

.clearfix:after {

content: " "; display: table;

}

.clearfix:after {

clear: both;

}

.clearfix {

*zoom: 1;

}

/* form style*/

@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {

.col-25, .col-75, input[type=submit] { width: 100%; margin-top: 0; }

}

.row:after {

content: ""; display: table; clear: both;

}

{ box-sizing: border-box;

}

input[type=text],

select,

textarea {

width: 100%; padding: 10px; border: 1px solid #ccc; resize: vertical;

}

label {

padding: 10px 0; display: inline-block;

}

input[type=button] {

background-color: #4CAF50; color: white; padding: 12px 20px; border: none; border-radius: 4px; cursor: pointer; float: right;

}

input[type=button]:hover {

background-color: #45a049;

}

.container {

background-color: #f2f2f2; padding: 5px; float: right;

}

.col-25 {

float: left; width: 25%; margin-top: 3px;

}

.col-75 {

float: left; width: 75%; margin-top: 6px;

}

*/