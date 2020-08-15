Div css table problem

hi there i hope u can help me with setting table with right position taht is a picture with css and tabel

<label> Name [text your-name] </label> <div class="clearfix"> <div id="left"> <label> address * [text* address] </label> </div> <div id="right"> <label> post code * [text* post-code] </label> </div> <div id="left1"> <label> PHONE NUMBER * [text* your-subject] </label> </div> <div id="right1"> <label> Your Email [email* your-email] </label> </div> </div>

#left { width: 67%; float: left; margin-right:6%; }#left1 { width: 47%; float: left; margin-right:6%; } #right { width: 27%; float: left; }#right1 { width: 47%; float: left; } .clearfix:after { content:"\0020"; display:block; height:0; clear:both; visibility:hidden; overflow:hidden; margin-bottom:10px; } .clearfix { display:block; }

i do not have idea why (adress and post code ) isn’t at same line