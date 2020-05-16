Div css table problem

hi there i hope u can help me with setting table with right position taht is a picture with css and tabel

i do not have idea why (adress and post code ) isn’t at same line

	<label> Name
    [text your-name] 
</label>
<div class="clearfix">
<div id="left">
	<label> 
		address *
		[text* address]
        </label>
</div>
<div id="right">
	<label> post code *
		[text* post-code] 
	</label>
</div>



<div id="left1">
	<label> PHONE NUMBER *
		[text* your-subject] 
	</label>
</div>
<div id="right1">
	<label> Your Email
       		[email* your-email] 
	</label>
</div>

</div> 



#left {
    width: 67%;
    float: left;
    margin-right:6%;
}#left1 {
    width: 47%;
    float: left;
    margin-right:6%;
}
 
#right {
    width: 27%;
    float: left;
}#right1 {
    width: 47%;
    float: left;
}
 
.clearfix:after {
    content:"\0020";
    display:block;
    height:0;
    clear:both;
    visibility:hidden;
    overflow:hidden;
    margin-bottom:10px;
}
 
.clearfix {
    display:block;
}
Hi METEOR007, welcome to the forums!

This shouldn’t be too hard to answer, but the posted code is not what the circle in the picture show.

(The code lacks the inputs for example.)

Please post all relevant code. :slight_smile:

yest i know but that will be hard to generate extra code because that is made by wordpress using elementor and plugin contact form 7. one where i have acces is css code and settings code on contact form 7 i know that will be really easy to fix but im lost if there is any chance to fix i will be really grateful for help