Div css table problem

#1

hi there i hope u can help me with setting table with right position taht is a picture with css and tabel

css
css2168×760 506 KB
i do not have idea why (adress and post code ) isn’t at same line

	<label> Name
    [text your-name] 
</label>
<div class="clearfix">
<div id="left">
	<label> 
		address *
		[text* address]
        </label>
</div>
<div id="right">
	<label> post code *
		[text* post-code] 
	</label>
</div>



<div id="left1">
	<label> PHONE NUMBER *
		[text* your-subject] 
	</label>
</div>
<div id="right1">
	<label> Your Email
       		[email* your-email] 
	</label>
</div>

</div> 



#left {
    width: 67%;
    float: left;
    margin-right:6%;
}#left1 {
    width: 47%;
    float: left;
    margin-right:6%;
}
 
#right {
    width: 27%;
    float: left;
}#right1 {
    width: 47%;
    float: left;
}
 
.clearfix:after {
    content:"\0020";
    display:block;
    height:0;
    clear:both;
    visibility:hidden;
    overflow:hidden;
    margin-bottom:10px;
}
 
.clearfix {
    display:block;
}