Div class is causing "Script error"

#1

I’m receiving this error message when I click on the red play image:

Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null"

“Script error.”

How would I be able to keep .containerb in the code without removing it?

How would I fix that issue

Would this be called something else instead?
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containera");

How it works is, you click on the red play image and the page after is supposed to be visible with a video.

https://jsfiddle.net/4t0qu32k/

When .containerb is removed from the code, the whole code works.

Meaning, when you click on the red play image it opens.
https://jsfiddle.net/j0wu3ghz/

	<div class="containerb">
		<svg class="play" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
			<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
      M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
		</svg>

	</div>

<div class="outer">
  <div class="containera hide">
    <div class="curtain">
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        <div class="wrap">
          <div class="video video-frame"></div>
        </div>
        <div class="panel-left"></div>
        <div class="panel-right"></div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>

  <div class="containerb">
    <svg class="play " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
      M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>

  </div>

</div>

(function manageCover() {

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containera");
    show(thewrap);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
#2

When you go with cover.parentElement you are going up one level to the immediate parent. Meaning the wrapping div around your svg with class play and then searching for containera from the point of outer. This works in your second example because your svg’s parent is already outer. In the first example, your parent is containerb and outer is up another level (containera and containerb are children of outer). If you wish to go up another level you can just use parentElement again.

In your first example change it to cover.parentElement.parentElement.querySelector(".containera").

Also another thing I noticed is that your first example you have class="play " notice the space. Make sure you don’t introduce spaces into the class otherwise you can run into issues selecting it and targeting it.

Enjoy! :slight_smile:

1 Like
#3

This works, but jslint is saying that the line is more than 80 characters long.

Is there a way I can split it in half so the line is shorter?

const thewrap = cover.parentElement.parentElement.querySelector(".containera");