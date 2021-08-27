Div class is causing “Script error”

I’m receiving this error message when I click on the red play image:

Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null"

“Script error.”

How would I be able to keep .containerb in the code without removing it?

How would I fix that issue

Would this be called something else instead?

const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containera");

How it works is, you click on the red play image and the page after is supposed to be visible with a video.

https://jsfiddle.net/4t0qu32k/

When .containerb is removed from the code, the whole code works.

Meaning, when you click on the red play image it opens.

https://jsfiddle.net/j0wu3ghz/

<div class="containerb"> <svg class="play" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64"> <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" /> </svg> </div>

<div class="outer"> <div class="containera hide"> <div class="curtain"> <div class="ratio-keeper"> <div class="wrap"> <div class="video video-frame"></div> </div> <div class="panel-left"></div> <div class="panel-right"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="containerb"> <svg class="play " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64"> <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" /> </svg> </div> </div>