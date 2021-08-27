Div class is causing “Script error”

I’m receiving this error message when I click on the red play image:
Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null"
“Script error.”
How would I be able to keep
.containerb in the code without removing it?
How would I fix that issue
Would this be called something else instead?
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containera");
How it works is, you click on the red play image and the page after is supposed to be visible with a video.
https://jsfiddle.net/4t0qu32k/
When
.containerb is removed from the code, the whole code works.
Meaning, when you click on the red play image it opens.
https://jsfiddle.net/j0wu3ghz/
<div class="containerb">
<svg class="play" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</div>
<div class="outer">
<div class="containera hide">
<div class="curtain">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="containerb">
<svg class="play " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
(function manageCover() {
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containera");
show(thewrap);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());