Div class is causing “Script error”

I’m receiving this error message when I click on the red play image:

Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null"

“Script error.”

How would I be able to keep .containerb in the code without removing it?

How would I fix that issue

Would this be called something else instead?
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containera");

How it works is, you click on the red play image and the page after is supposed to be visible with a video.

https://jsfiddle.net/4t0qu32k/

When .containerb is removed from the code, the whole code works.

Meaning, when you click on the red play image it opens.
https://jsfiddle.net/j0wu3ghz/

	<div class="containerb">
		<svg class="play" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
			<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
      M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
		</svg>

	</div>

<div class="outer">
  <div class="containera hide">
    <div class="curtain">
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        <div class="wrap">
          <div class="video video-frame"></div>
        </div>
        <div class="panel-left"></div>
        <div class="panel-right"></div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>

  <div class="containerb">
    <svg class="play " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
      M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>

  </div>

</div>

(function manageCover() {

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containera");
    show(thewrap);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());