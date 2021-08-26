Div class is breaking the javascript

I was told this should be in the javascript section so I continued the discussion on here.

I don’t believe I have ever run into this kind of issue before.

How would I be able to keep .containerc in the code without removing it?

How would I fix that issue

https://jsfiddle.net/qrd19ye7/

When .containerc is removed from the code, the whole code works.

https://jsfiddle.net/9bhqkujo/

The images are able to be clicked and everything shows.

<div class="containerc"> <svg class="playa " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64"> <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" /> </svg> <svg class="playb" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64"> <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" /> </svg> </div>

javascript

(function manageCovera() { function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); } function hide(el) { el.classList.add("hide"); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; hide(cover); const theplay = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".playb"); hide(theplay); const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containera"); show(thewrap); const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain"); curtain.classList.add("slide"); } const cover = document.querySelector(".playa"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }()); (function manageCoverb() { function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); } function hide(el) { el.classList.add("hide"); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; hide(cover); const theplay = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".playa"); hide(theplay); const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containerb"); show(thewrap); } const cover = document.querySelector(".playb"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }());

