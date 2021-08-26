Div class is breaking the javascript

I was told this should be in the javascript section so I continued the discussion on here.
I don’t believe I have ever run into this kind of issue before.
How would I be able to keep
.containerc in the code without removing it?
How would I fix that issue
https://jsfiddle.net/qrd19ye7/
When
.containerc is removed from the code, the whole code works.
https://jsfiddle.net/9bhqkujo/
The images are able to be clicked and everything shows.
<div class="containerc">
<svg class="playa " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
<svg class="playb" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</div>
javascript
(function manageCovera() {
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const theplay = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".playb");
hide(theplay);
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containera");
show(thewrap);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".playa");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
(function manageCoverb() {
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const theplay = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".playa");
hide(theplay);
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containerb");
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".playb");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Continuing the discussion from Using flex and video: