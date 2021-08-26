Div class is breaking the javascript

I was told this should be in the javascript section so I continued the discussion on here.

I don’t believe I have ever run into this kind of issue before.

How would I be able to keep .containerc in the code without removing it?

How would I fix that issue
https://jsfiddle.net/qrd19ye7/

When .containerc is removed from the code, the whole code works.
https://jsfiddle.net/9bhqkujo/

The images are able to be clicked and everything shows.

<div class="containerc">
		<svg class="playa " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
			<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
      M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
		</svg>
		<svg class="playb" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
			<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
      M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
		</svg>
	</div>

(function manageCovera() {

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const theplay = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".playb");
    hide(theplay);
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containera");
    show(thewrap);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".playa");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());

(function manageCoverb() {

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const theplay = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".playa");
    hide(theplay);
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containerb");
    show(thewrap);

  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".playb");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());

That code is from your audio streaming. You have been warned. Closing this thread now.

