Div around contact form

nono29: nono29: i do not ask you questions if you give me an answered before

We talked a lot about tables. Of course I did not tell you how to create a three column layout, but I did describe that the table cells in a row are the same height. With that information, you should be able to understand why I applied .tcell {display:table-cell} to #apDiv1 , #apDiv2 , and #notebook .

nono29: nono29: how i can put an image on apdiv1 and apdiv2 if i do not know the width and the height to prepare the image on photoshop?

How do you want the image to fit within the columns? Do you want the image to fill the columns completely? Do you want it to be a little smaller than the column so it appears to have some space around it? Do you want to put text or anything else over the image?

I need to know how you want the image to fit within the column and what else you might want to put in the column to give a complete answer.



You can determine the exact dimensions of the columns at least three ways:

First: (hard)

(1) read the width of #container in CSS to find the width of the page. (960px)

(2) subtract the 1px black border around #apDiv5 from that width. (960 - 2 = 958px)

(3) read the width of the #notebook image in CSS then add the 1px border around it. (608 + 2 = 610px)

(4) subtract the width of the notebook image from the width of the page. (958 - 610 = 348px)

(5) divide the answer by 2. (348 / 2 = 174px) each column is 174px wide.

(6) read the height of the #notebook image in CSS then add the 1px border around it to find the height of each column. (460 + 2 = 462px).

Second: (easy)

(1) measure the width of the columns with ScreenCalipers (174px).

(2) read the height of the #notebook image in CSS (460px).

(3) add the 1px border around the #notebook image to find the actual height of each column. (460 + 2 = 462px).

Third: (easiest)

(1) open the web page in Firefox and place your mouse in the Firefox browser window.

(2) Right-click the window and select “Inspect Element (Q)”

(3) Click the small arrow-and-square in the left corner in the lower part of the page.

(4a) Hover over a column and read its dimensions in the bubble above the column (147px x 462px)

OR

(4b) Hover over the HTML for a column in the inspector window and read the dimensions for that element in the bubble above or below the element. (147px x 462px)

Remember:

If you want the image to have some space around it, you should make it smaller that the exact dimensions of the column.

If you want to put text or something else over the image, then the image should be a background-image.