Div around contact form

We talked a lot about tables. Of course I did not tell you how to create a three column layout, but I did describe that the table cells in a row are the same height. With that information, you should be able to understand why I applied .tcell {display:table-cell} to #apDiv1, #apDiv2, and #notebook.

How do you want the image to fit within the columns? Do you want the image to fill the columns completely? Do you want it to be a little smaller than the column so it appears to have some space around it? Do you want to put text or anything else over the image?

I need to know how you want the image to fit within the column and what else you might want to put in the column to give a complete answer.

 
You can determine the exact dimensions of the columns at least three ways:

First: (hard)
(1) read the width of #container in CSS to find the width of the page. (960px)
(2) subtract the 1px black border around #apDiv5 from that width. (960 - 2 = 958px)
(3) read the width of the #notebook image in CSS then add the 1px border around it. (608 + 2 = 610px)
(4) subtract the width of the notebook image from the width of the page. (958 - 610 = 348px)
(5) divide the answer by 2. (348 / 2 = 174px) each column is 174px wide.
(6) read the height of the #notebook image in CSS then add the 1px border around it to find the height of each column. (460 + 2 = 462px).

Second: (easy)
(1) measure the width of the columns with ScreenCalipers (174px).
(2) read the height of the #notebook image in CSS (460px).
(3) add the 1px border around the #notebook image to find the actual height of each column. (460 + 2 = 462px).

Third: (easiest)
(1) open the web page in Firefox and place your mouse in the Firefox browser window.
(2) Right-click the window and select “Inspect Element (Q)”
(3) Click the small arrow-and-square in the left corner in the lower part of the page.
(4a) Hover over a column and read its dimensions in the bubble above the column (147px x 462px)
OR
(4b) Hover over the HTML for a column in the inspector window and read the dimensions for that element in the bubble above or below the element. (147px x 462px)

Remember:
If you want the image to have some space around it, you should make it smaller that the exact dimensions of the column.
If you want to put text or something else over the image, then the image should be a background-image.

Ok ron i over the code to understand it but if i may ask what is for display:table-cell

And sorry ron that i did not give you a complete answer yes for that look right now i want that the image will fill completely the columns if it is one of the three ways that you gave to me i will try it.

Thanks galia

The display: property allows us to change the display mode of elements. That means we can change the way elements normally work on the page.

Think of the word “display” as being similar to the phrases “behave like …” or “act like …” or “render like …” or “display like …”

HTML elements have default display modes. Remember that default properties do not need to be expressed. They are “part of the package” of each element.
Some of the most basic display modes are: “block”, “inline”, “table”, “table-row”, “table-cell”.
I’m sure you’ve heard of “block” and “inline”.

The single characteristic of a “block” element is that it extends the full width of the available space.
A <div> is an example of a “block” element. It is {display:block} by default.
A <p>aragraph is another example of a “block” element. It too is {display:block} by default.

The single characteristic of an “inline” element is that inline elements flow together in a row one after another.
A <span> is an example of an “inline” element. It is {display:inline} by default.
<strong> is another example of an “inline” element.
Words in a sentence are actually “inline” objects with autonomous “inline” boxes around them.

A “table” element has several unique characteristics: it hugs its content, and it is the reference container for table-rows and table-cells (and more).
<table> is the only example of a “table” element. It is {display:table} by default.

A table cell <td> is a unique component of a table. Characteristics include: “table-cells” in the same row are the same height; “table-cells” in the same column are the same width; “table-cells” accept vertical alignment values.
A <td> is an example of a “table-cell” element. It is {display:table-cell} by default.
A <th> is another example of a “table-cell” element.

We can make a <div>, which is a “block” element, act like a “table” element by assigning div {display:table}. Now the common <div> will act like a <table>

We can made another <div> act like a “table-cell” by assigning div {display:table-cell}.

We can change a <ul>, which is a unique list item by default, to act like a “table” element in the same way, by assigning ul {display:table} and change the “list items” to act like “table-cells” by assigning li {display:table-cell}.

The display: property allows us to change the display mode of elements. It’s a very powerful property.

Please read this article for a more technically accurate description and a complete list of display values.

All three ways give you the actual dimensions of the columns.

Please remember that you had a very hard time getting the images “just right” when you were writing your Resume page. Pixel perfection can be hard to work with.

Hi ron!

First of all ron thank you to give an explaining of what is display i am more or less anderstand not so much about the article that you sent to me but never mind

And about the three ways that you sent to me about the hard way i did not try it but on the easiest way about 4a and 4b i did not see what you see were is the size of the column (147px x 462px) can you show it to me?

Thank you galia.

Sure.

element-dimensions-1.gif1074×555 119 KB

 

element-dimensions-2.gif1074×556 112 KB

The “inspector” pane opens at the bottom of the browser window.

 

(inside the red circle)

element-dimensions-3.gif1074×555 93.7 KB

 

(inside the red circle)

element-dimensions-4.gif1074×555 99 KB

 

element-dimensions-5.gif1074×555 97.1 KB

 
Hope this helps.

Ron thank you it work for me

Galia

Hi ron!

Sorry ron of the delay to you to know i am changing the background image a little bit so i hope i will back soon to show you and if there will be a problem.

galia

Hi Ron!

Sorry for the huge break i was having problems with the computer and i did a break from the site ( i hope i remember something) so i did the new image and it copy the image twice not looking good look what i did what to do? I want it will be in the middle?

image-1.jpg1680×1050 214 KB

contact2.html (6.3 KB)

Thank you Galia.

Hello, Galia. Welcome back! I thought you had started your own company and forgotten about us little people.

Hope you are doing well. Sorry to hear about the computer problem. You seem to have computer or ISP problems occasionally. No problem. Taking a break from the HTML and CSS to rejuvenate your mind was probably a good idea. (I do that occasionally, too :wink:)

I have been working on another issue today. I will take a look at your latest upload tonight.

It looks like you have some new images on your page, the book and the woodwork surrounding the book. Could you attach it or them to your next post, please.

It looks like you have deleted the #apDiv1 and #apDiv2 boxes from the html. If you will replace them, #notebook and the background image should center on the page. The form may not be positioned properly just yet because it appears that you have changed the width of #notebook from 608px to 724px to fit the new image. Therefore, I will guess that the form margin-right should be changed from 30px to {margin-right:88px;}. That’s just an estimation to try.

Hi Ron!

Here it is i did it as one image:

page-form2-image.png724×476 429 KB

I try to do the margin right from 30px to 88px yes it is move a little bit but i think it is not just the form it is also the notebook too why it behave like that and what to do?.

contact2.html (6.3 KB)

Thanks Galia

“repeat” is a default behavior of a background image. The #notebook background image is repeating because it has not been told not to repeat.

#notebook {
    background-image: url("images/html-images/page-form2-image.png");
    background-repeat:no-repeat;  /* this property stops the repeating of the background image */

However, the image will still be left aligned because its container is now the full width of the page in spite of the width assigned to it in #notebook.

The vertical white line between the repeating images exists because the image has 1px of transparent width on each end. The image would be 722px wide without that transparent pixel of width. That’s a simple image error.

Another problem that I see is that the book portion of the image over which the form is supposed to fit, is now smaller that the form… smaller than the book in the previous image that was used when the form was created. What to do???

I replaced #apDiv1 and #apDiv2 (as mentioned in post #722), then changed several properties that I am not mentioning in this post, but basically I let the browser scale the image larger until the book portion of the image became approximately as tall as it was in the former image, then added top and right margins to the form so the form fits within the book portion of the image. Other than the margins used to position it, I made no changes to the form.

Instead of code, I am attaching a full resolution screenshot of my results to find out if that is the direction you want to go. I would like to ask how you want to treat the white space around the image?

proposed-scr-20161204a.jpg1014×921 199 KB

Hi Ron!

First i am sorry for the delay i did what you told me to do with the image and it look like that

Untitled-12.png1680×1050 562 KB

Another problem that I see is that the book portion of the image over which the form is supposed to fit, is now smaller that the form… smaller than the book in the previous image that was used when the form was created. What to do??

I thought it is the same size of the old book image i do not find the original book image do you know what size it supposed to be?

Instead of code, I am attaching a full resolution screenshot of my results to find out if that is the direction you want to go. I would like to ask how you want to treat the white space around the image?

I have to think about it I have to make a match to the others pages and i do know what to do any suggest will be welcome?

Thanks Galia

How does this page have to match other pages?

#727

Please restore the #apDiv1 and #apDiv2 boxes in the html. You took them out, please put them back.

HI Ron!

How does this page have to match other pages?

I will send you the four pages images how i want it to look but not sure

Please restore the #apDiv1 and #apDiv2 boxes in the html. You took them out, please put them back.

How to do that to draw all over again the boxes on the sides or just to put the html code on the code menu and not both the css code and the html code and were to do that and why, Is it the way to center the form image?

Thanks Galia

It was easy enough to delete #apDiv1 and #apDiv2, so do not worry with them. They are not needed after all.

Please try this HTML and CSS working page. Open it in your browser.

You will need to put the notebook image in nested divs or change the path to the image in the CSS. or both.

contact2-20161223.zip (114.5 KB)

Hi Ron!

Can you explain to me in steps what you did?

Thank you Galia

@TechnoBear gave you the link to a file comparing tool that allows you to compare two files and see the differences.

I would rather you use that tool to find the differences between your code and the the file that I sent you. There are some significant differences and you need to spot all of them and make all of the changes.

I sent you a new #notebook background image which you will need to use. The size of the “book” matches the size of the “book” on the image that was used when the form was created. The form can rewritten smaller, if you prefer, but I recommend using the larger image and keeping the form as it is.

The one change that I did not make but should have - again - is: I should have deleted {display: compact} from #down. It was useless when you started this page and it is still useless but you keep putting it back. It should be deleted. It is useless.

I changed the indenting of several lines so they are easier to read. I would appreciate it if you would make those changes, too.

If you do not understand why certain changes were made, feel free to ask about them and I will explain them.

If you cannot use the comparison tool to change your page, then just replace your code with the file that I sent, delete {display: compact} from #down, and let’s move forward from there.

Happy New Year

