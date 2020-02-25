Disquis comment system only visible on pages ...i need on post also

My disquis comment system is only visible on pages
https://share-ask.com/top-reasons-your-fitness-flooring-is-just-as-important-as-your-equipment/ …i need on post also plz fix
I recommend to implement following steps -
- Go to “screen options” drop down menu in your the post >> Select “discussion” if it hasn’t been selected already
- Select “Allow comments” option in “Discussion” section.
- Disqus comments will be used on “All blog posts” in “appearance”.
- Ensure the option to “Allow people to post comments on new articles” is selected under “Default Article Settings”
I hope that above steps will help to solve your issue