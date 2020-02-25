Disquis comment system only visible on pages ...i need on post also

#1

My disquis comment system is only visible on pages https://share-ask.com/top-reasons-your-fitness-flooring-is-just-as-important-as-your-equipment/ …i need on post also plz fix

#2

I recommend to implement following steps -

  1. Go to “screen options” drop down menu in your the post >> Select “discussion” if it hasn’t been selected already
  2. Select “Allow comments” option in “Discussion” section.
  3. Disqus comments will be used on “All blog posts” in “appearance”.
  4. Ensure the option to “Allow people to post comments on new articles” is selected under “Default Article Settings”

I hope that above steps will help to solve your issue