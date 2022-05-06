Displaying json images on webpage help

Hi there
Having some trouble, I have a fetch request for the mars rover and I want to display the images on a webpage that I got back from json, How can I do this?
fetch('https://api.nasa.gov/mars-photos/api/v1/rovers/curiosity/photos?sol=3415&camera=mast&page=1&api_key=DEMO_KEY')
.then(response => response.json())
.then(data => {
console.log(data)
let elem1 = document.getElementById('image')
data.photos.forEach(element => console.log(element.img_src))
elem1.innerHTML += `<div class="image-list"><img src ="${data.img_src}"</div>`
})
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="image"></div>
<script src="script.js"></script>
</body>
</body>
</html>