Displaying data from nested objects

I’m working on a script that would be a marksheet-type thing where teachers would simply click through questions and it would calculate scores for students and generate stats for the whole class/group.

I want to display data from nested objects that are templates for different types of tests, reflecting their structure: the number of parts, the number of questions in each part and the number of points exam takers can get for a correct answer. I need a function that would work with all of these templates.

Here is a shortened but hopefully clear example:

const b1listening = { testName: 'PET Listening', maxScore: 25, totalscore: null, testStructure: [ { partNumber: 1, taskType: 'Three-option multiple choice', partscore: null, questions: [ { questionNumber: 1, value: 1, score: null }, { questionNumber: 2, value: 1, score: null }, // ... { questionNumber: 7, value: 1, score: null } ] }, { partNumber: 2, taskType: 'Three-option multiple choice', partscore: null, questions: [ { questionNumber: 8, value: 1, score: null }, // ... { questionNumber: 12, value: 1, score: null }, { questionNumber: 13, value: 1, score: null } ] }, { partNumber: 3, taskType: 'Gap fill', partscore: null, questions: [ { questionNumber: 14, value: 1, score: null }, { questionNumber: 15, value: 1, score: null }, // ... { questionNumber: 19, value: 1, score: null } ] }, { partNumber: 4, taskType: 'Three-option multiple choice', partscore: null, questions: [ { questionNumber: 20, value: 1, score: null }, // ... { questionNumber: 25, value: 1, score: null } ] } ] };

See all of the templates here

Wherever there is an array within the main object (see partNumber and questionNumber ) that means there might be a variable number of those across different templates. Scoring is variable as well: with some questions it’s either 1 point or 0, with others it’s 2 or 0 and with others it’s 1 or 2 or 0.

Here is the function I managed to put together:

function buildOutput(obj) { const marksheet = document.querySelector('.marksheet'); marksheet.innerHTML = ` <h1>${obj.testName}</h1> <h1>${obj.date} – ${obj.class}</h1> <h2 class="block">${obj.studentName} – TOTAL: <span class="scores">${obj.totalScore} / ${obj.maxScore}</span></h2> ${Object.values(obj.testStructure) .map(val => ` <h3 class="block">PART ${val.partNumber} ${val.taskType} <span class="scores">${val.partScore}</span></h3> ${Object.values(val.questions) .map(qn => val.partNumber === 4 && val.taskType === 'Key word transformation' ? `<p> <span class="qn-number">${qn.questionNumber}</span> <button class="button btn-incorrect">0</button> <button class="button btn-one">1</button> <button class="button btn-two">2</button> <span class="scores">${qn.score === null ? `▲` : qn.score}</span> </p>` : `<p> <span class="qn-number">${qn.questionNumber}</span> <button class="button btn-incorrect">X</button> <button class="button btn-correct">✓</button> <span class="scores">${qn.score === null ? `▲` : qn.score}</span> </p>` ).join("") } ` ).join("") } ` };

It seems to work but to be honest it’s the outcome of trial and error rather than anything else. Any comments appreciated.

Levente