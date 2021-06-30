Displaying an image in another Drive

<img src="/oldImage.jpg" style="width:100px;height:100px">

I have the code above at localhost/imgTest.php.

if I open the php file with the url at http://localhost/imgTest.php in my computer,

the image “oldImage.jpg” is well displayed.

I have another image named "newImage.jpg in another drive (G:) of the same computer.

The new path of the image is (G:)/load/newImage.jpg.

The path of the php file is (F:)/xampp20210115/htdocs/imgTest.php

Can I make it well display the new image “newImage.jpg”.

The code below is one of my trials.

<img src="/oldImage.png" style="width:100px;height:100px"> <img src="G://load/newImage.png" style="width:100px;height:100px">

The oldImage.jpg is well displayed while the newImage.jpg is not displayed with the code above.

Although the newImage.jpg is not well displayed with the code above, it shows, I hope, what I want.