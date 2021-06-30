Displaying an image in another Drive

PHP
#1 
<img src="/oldImage.jpg" style="width:100px;height:100px">

I have the code above at localhost/imgTest.php.

if I open the php file with the url at http://localhost/imgTest.php in my computer,
the image “oldImage.jpg” is well displayed.

I have another image named "newImage.jpg in another drive (G:) of the same computer.
The new path of the image is (G:)/load/newImage.jpg.

The path of the php file is (F:)/xampp20210115/htdocs/imgTest.php

Can I make it well display the new image “newImage.jpg”.

The code below is one of my trials.

<img src="/oldImage.png" style="width:100px;height:100px">
<img src="G://load/newImage.png" style="width:100px;height:100px">

The oldImage.jpg is well displayed while the newImage.jpg is not displayed with the code above.
Although the newImage.jpg is not well displayed with the code above, it shows, I hope, what I want.

#2

You need to understand the difference between virtual paths (such as /oldImage.png, which is in the virtual root but almost certainly not in the actual root directory of your server) and physical paths (such as the one with the drive code before it). URLs (which are virtual paths) generally don’t have drive codes in them.

You could configure the web server to have a virtual folder pointing to that physical folder on your G drive, and then just use that folder name when you want to access that drive - exactly how you do that will depend on what server you are running on.

I believe you could also load the contents of the file and then output the appropriate headers followed by that content, and display the image that way. I’ve seen code on here to do that, but quite some time ago.