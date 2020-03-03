Displaying a video

@Andres_Vaquero,

I took some videos of a work party on my iPhone and was hoping to post them on a site I am building.

Pardon me for being naive, but I thought it would be as easy as creating a thumbnail for the video, and when the user clicks on it the video plays…

I don’t need anything super fancy as this is just to share with people from the party, although I obviously want it to work - at least in most cases.

Is that doable?