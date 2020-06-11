Display username on webpage after login

I have created a successful registration and login using php and my sql. I want to add code to display username on top of my page when user successfully logs in, but i am not sure the code to add and where to add it in my existing code. Here is my php code.

<?php session_start(); // variable declaration $username = ""; $email = ""; $errors = array(); $_SESSION['success'] = ""; // connect to database $db = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'xxxxxx', 'xxxxxx', 'xxxxxx'); // REGISTER USER if (isset($_POST['reg_user'])) { // receive all input values from the form $username = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['username']); $email = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['email']); $password_1 = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password_1']); $password_2 = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password_2']); // form validation: ensure that the form is correctly filled if (empty($username)) { array_push($errors, "Username is required"); } if (empty($email)) { array_push($errors, "Email is required"); } if (empty($password_1)) { array_push($errors, "Password is required"); } if ($password_1 != $password_2) { array_push($errors, "The two passwords do not match"); } // register user if there are no errors in the form if (count($errors) == 0) { $password = md5($password_1);//encrypt the password before saving in the database $query = "INSERT INTO users (username, email, password) VALUES('$username', '$email', '$password')"; mysqli_query($db, $query); $_SESSION['username'] = $username; $_SESSION['success'] = "You are now logged in"; header('location:index.php'); } } // ... // LOGIN USER if (isset($_POST['login_user'])) { $username = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['username']); $password = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password']); if (empty($username)) { array_push($errors, "Username is required"); } if (empty($password)) { array_push($errors, "Password is required"); } if (count($errors) == 0) { $password = md5($password); $query = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE username='$username' AND password='$password'"; $results = mysqli_query($db, $query); if (mysqli_num_rows($results) == 1) { $_SESSION['username'] = $username; $_SESSION['success'] = "You are now logged in"; header('location:index.html'); }else { array_push($errors, "Wrong username/password combination"); } } } ?>