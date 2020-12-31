Display url in div?

Here’s the problem.

I got two php pages.
Both pages got two divs, one left, one right.
The left div contains urls. It’s bascially a list of urls that points to text in the database.
The right div is used for displaying content.

When you click an url in the left div on the first page, it’s supposed to fetch some text from the database and display it in the right div in the second page.
I figured out how do do this many years ago (Maybe I’m getting to old (64 this year)), but when I upgraded my CMS I also had to upgrade the PHP-version and all code hell broke ut.

This is how far I’ve got. This code is on the index page and connects to the database, and it selects some information from the database and converts it into urls.

<?php<br>
$host = "localhost";<br>
$username = "xxxxxxxxxx";<br>
$password = "xxxxxxxxxx";<br>
$dbname = 'xxxxxxxxx';<br>

$conn = mysqli_connect($servername, $username, $password, $dbname);<br>
// Check connection<br>
if (!$conn) {<br>
  die("Connection failed: " . mysqli_connect_error());<br>
}<br>
else{<br>
	echo "ok";<br>
}<br>
//SELECT<br>
<br><br>
$sql = "SELECT id, title, author, source, text FROM yyyyyyyy";<br>
$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql);<br>
while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result))<br>
<br><br>
{<br>
echo("<a href=\"read.php?id=" . $row[0] . "\">" . $row[1] . "</a>  " . $row[2] . "<br />");
<br>
}
<br>
mysqli_close($conn);
?>

The urls looks fine, but when I click an url on the index page it gives me a white read.php page.
What am I doing wrong?
All input is appreciated!

Did you make changes to accommodate the change, and that caused the problems, or are the problems a result of the new version, before making changes?

That suggests that the code you show here “works”, if the URLs are as they should be.
But the problem is in the read.php file, if it is that which is not displaying properly.

I take it all those <br> tags are from some kind of copy/paste issue into the forum, not actually present in the code?