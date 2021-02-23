Display .txt in <grid><ifram> /out vertical scrollbar?

hi,
i’m new to css and am trying to display two full
<iframes> in a
<grid><main>. 1
<iframe> contains a .txt file and the other
<iframe> contains a website. not wanting either to have a vertical scrollbar, just the full page of each displayed in the browser, which already has a vertical scrollbar. do you have any suggestions? thanks
Hi chlyde01, welcome to the forums!
What’s the purpose of using iframes?
About iframes at Mozilla Dev:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/iframe
