Display transaction ID from MySQL db after logged in user paid

Hello,
Please consider this:
- A user logs into his account where login data is stored in a table named ‘users’.
- He chooses to pay a membership where the transaction data is stored in a table named ‘memberships’.
- In his account his personal payment information is displayed that is taken from the ‘memberships’ table.
How can this be done? I know how to display one’s account’s personal data from ‘users’ table after logged in, but I don’t know how to display transaction data relative to one’s account.
Thanks