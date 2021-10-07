Display three column Bootstrap image grid using Advanced Custom Fields repeater field

I’m wanting to display three images in one row using ACF repeater fields.
It looks right to me but it’s not outputting the images. The HTML it’s producing is an empty
container div.
Any help would be appreciated!
<div class="container">
<?php if (have_rows('image-grid')): ?>
<div class="row">
<?php while ( have_rows('image_grid') ) : the_row();
get_sub_field('image');
?>
<div class="col-lg-4">
<img src="<?php echo $image['url'];?>" />
</div>
<?php endwhile;?>
</div>
<?php endif; ?>
</div><!-- end container -->