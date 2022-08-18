Display this code in Visual Studio Code

I just started this course. I went thru the 'Hello world' chapter and I was

able to view the results in the browsers using both with without tools and

with tools approaches. As I move forward, However, there was not an instruction how to execute the codes for components so I can view it in a browser the resulting page. Below is the code.

Where should I start in VS Code to show this in a browser.

Thanks





import React from 'react';

import CartItems from './CartItems';

import DisplayTotal from './DisplayTotal';

import CheckoutButton from './CheckoutButton';

import styles from './Cart.css.js';

function Cart(props){

return(

<div style={styles.cart}>

<h2>Cart</h2>

<CartItems items = {props.inCart}/>

<DisplayTotal items = {props.inCart}/>

<CheckoutButton/>

</div>

);

}

export default Cart;

Link to content: Beginning ReactJS Foundations Building User Interfaces with ReactJS: An Approachable Guide - Section 4