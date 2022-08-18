Display this code in Visual Studio Code

I just started this course. I went thru the 'Hello world' chapter and I was
able to view the results in the browsers using both with without tools and
with tools approaches. As I move forward, However, there was not an instruction how to execute the codes for components so I can view it in a browser the resulting page. Below is the code.
Where should I start in VS Code to show this in a browser.
Thanks
import React from 'react';
import CartItems from './CartItems';
import DisplayTotal from './DisplayTotal';
import CheckoutButton from './CheckoutButton';
import styles from './Cart.css.js';
function Cart(props){
return(
<div style={styles.cart}>
<h2>Cart</h2>
<CartItems items = {props.inCart}/>
<DisplayTotal items = {props.inCart}/>
<CheckoutButton/>
</div>
);
}
export default Cart;
Link to content: Beginning ReactJS Foundations Building User Interfaces with ReactJS: An Approachable Guide - Section 4